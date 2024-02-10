Reports reaching Nairametrics indicate that a helicopter carrying Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Holding, and five other people crashed around the California-Nevada Border.

No official confirmation has been made from the bank holding company.

However, sources with knowledge of the matter confirm to Nairametrics that Herbert Wigwe was on board the helicopter but cannot confirm if he is dead or if there were survivors.

Also on board were his wife and son. Nairametrics also understands that business mogul, Abimbola Ogunbajo was also on board the flight.

However, the United States National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) is still investigating the crash as authorities have yet to access the crash site.

The NTSB also tweeted

“NTSB launching go team to investigate Friday’s crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. Team to arrive on scene today.”

The crash is thought to have happened shortly after 10 pm (US California Time). The passengers were flying in a Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter which took off from Palmsprings and it is unclear where it was heading.

However, sources inform Nairametrics that the business mogul may have been traveling with his family to attend the Super Bowl taking place in Las Vegas on Sunday.

This is a developing story….