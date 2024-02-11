Access Holdings has officially announced the demise of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the Founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc.

The billionaire investor died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024, in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

Access Bank conveyed this somber news through an official statement signed by Sunday Ekwoche, the Group Company Secretary, on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

What Access Bank said

The statement read.

It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Pic (‘the Company’) announces the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Pic (‘the Bank’). Dr. Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024 in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

The entire Access Family mourns the loss of Herbert, Doreen and Chuzi. We extend our deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones. Dr. Wigwe was a key driving force and a larger-than-life personality who brought his remarkable passion, energy, and experience to the transformation of the Access franchise since joing the Bank in 2002.

Speaking on Dr. Wigwe’s demise, the Chairman of Access Holdings, Abubakar Jimoh, expressed his sentiments, stating:

“The Access Family has suffered a major loss with the passing of Dr Wigwe who was & great friend and fine gentleman. He had a prodigious intellect, admirable personal quality, and vast business experience which he brought to bear on the Access Family and for which we owe him a debt of gratitude

“In line with the Company’s policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer even as we remain confident that the Access Group will build further on Or Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.”

Backstory

Nairametrics first reported a helicopter crash involving the business mogul at the California-Nevada border, with uncertainties about his survival.

The Eurocopter EC 130, en route from Palmsprings to Boulder City, crashed around 10 pm (US California Time). The businessman was possibly heading to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas with his family.

The National Travel and Safety Board (NTSB) investigated the Airbus Helicopters EC-130 crash near Halloran Springs, California.

The FAA and other authorities are also involved in the ongoing inquiry to determine the cause of the tragic incident.