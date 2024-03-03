Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has reiterated the present government’s dedication to addressing all forms of security challenges throughout the country.

This reaffirmation came during his visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday, as detailed in a press release by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Communications to the President (Office of the Vice President).

Explaining the purpose of his visit to Daura, Vice President Shettima emphasized his intention to express solidarity with the former president and extend his sympathies to both the government and the citizens of Katsina State following recent incidents of banditry that have impacted several communities within the state.

He provided reassurance to the residents of Katsina and other regions suffering from these security incidents that the government is committed to mobilizing necessary resources to combat the menace of insecurity, aiming to restore national peace and ensure stability across the nation.

“I am here essentially to pay homage to the elder statesman. This is my first time coming to Daura since he came back home and we felt duty-bound to come and identify with him and also to commiserate with the people of Katsina, the governor and the government over the sad incidents of some loss of lives in the past couple of days.

“We also want to assure them of the federal government’s determination to secure their lives and also to convey the best wishes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to his excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari and the good people of Katsina,” Shettima said.

The Vice President further assured the residents of Katsina and the broader Nigerian population that the “federal government will leave no stone unturned and will expend whatever resources that are needed to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizenry.”

More insights

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, in expressing his gratitude for the Vice President’s visit, praised the current administration’s endeavors in stabilizing the economy and their ongoing concern for the welfare of Nigerians. He expressed satisfaction with their performance, highlighting the administration’s ability to stabilize the situation and its genuine concern for the Nigerian people.

Additionally, Vice President Shettima made formal visits to notable figures in the region, including the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Faruq Umar, and the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, as a mark of respect and to strengthen relationships.

Accompanying the Vice President on his visit were several dignitaries, including the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; and the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, underscoring the significance of the visit and the collaborative effort among Nigeria’s leadership to address the challenges facing the nation.