Organizations globally are being introduced to a new concept known as ‘Chrono working‘.

Chrono working refers to aligning work schedules with an individual’s natural rhythms and peak productivity periods, moving away from the conventional 9 to 5 structure.

The concept is derived from having a deeper understanding of how the natural fluctuations in our energy levels should dictate our workdays.

The New World of Work survey seen by Nairametrics reveals that 44.9% of companies recognize staggered or flexible work schedules as a significant operational change for the future in the aftermath of COVID-19, indicating that diverse work schedules may soon become the norm.

Experts have therefore suggested that this is a time when we delve deeper into understanding how our biological clocks and the natural fluctuations in our energy levels should dictate our workdays.

T he need for flexible work hours

Flexibility in work involves more than location; it also pertains to timing.

For instance, the Great Discontent survey indicates that some remote jobs globally require adherence to specific hours, like customer support or software engineering roles, whereas others, such as in hospitality, necessitate physical presence but offer shift flexibility.

This holds even in the Nigerian workforce.

This flexibility can mean varied start and end times for employees, catering to individual productivity patterns and life demands.

Integrating flexible work practices

In the context of a globalized work environment where teams operate across various time zones, the significance of Chrono working becomes even more pronounced.

Organizations are encouraged to define their expectations clearly and embrace flexibility as a key to enhancing productivity.

Similarly, Mercer’s most recent US Flexible Working Policies & Practices Survey investigates the myriad ways in which workplaces are integrating more flexible options into their employee value propositions.

This is done to attract new employees, boost job satisfaction, and broaden their pool of potential talent. Among these options are hybrid, remote, and part-time work arrangements, as well as a variety of other formats.

These formats range from compressed workweeks (such as four 10-hour shifts) and variable shifts that begin at different times or last for four, six, or eight hours, to shift selection models that allow employees to choose their working schedules.

Demographic preferences for work hours

The adoption of chronoworking may however vary according to workforce demographics.

Adobe’s latest Future of Time report highlights distinct generational preferences for work hours.

For example, Gen Xers, born between 1965 and 1980, show less inclination towards the ‘graveyard shift’ (6 pm to 3 am) compared to Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012). Only 6% of Baby Boomers (born between 1955 and 1964) favour late-night work, with most preferring a pre-9 am start and the traditional 9 to 5 schedule.

Whether it is hybrid working, a four-day working week or job shares, there is no doubt that it is truly a transformational time when it comes to the world of work and business.