A work-life balance can seem nearly impossible to many professionals. Along with keeping up with your work, you also need to fit in time for your family, personal needs, friendships, and hobbies, all within the 24 hours that every day has available.

The truth is that maintaining a healthy work-life balance has many advantages for both employees and employers. So, you’re more than justified in trying to figure out how to do it.

Below are some tips on how you may go about this.

What is Work-life balance: To achieve work-life balance, prioritize your work and personal life equally. In essence, a healthy work-life balance encourages your physical, emotional, financial, and mental well-being by enabling you to create harmony between both aspects of your life.

But maintaining a work-life balance doesn’t always entail splitting your time equally between your professional and personal obligations. Instead, achieving a healthy work-life balance means being able to finish your professional tasks while still having time and energy left over for your loved ones, friends, and hobbies.

Here are 3 ways to improve your work-life balance

Set a realistic schedule: The ideal amount of time to spend each day is 8 hours on work, 8 hours with friends, family, and hobbies, and 8 hours sleeping. Even though it sounds ideal, most people can’t follow a schedule like this. Because life is unpredictable, you might occasionally need to spend more time with your family or, on the other hand, spend a weekend at work. Do not put too much pressure on yourself to precisely adhere to your schedule because of this.

As an alternative, you should track your work-life balance over time. For instance, working one weekend won’t have an impact on your work-life balance, but working most weekends could have an impact on your family life.

Instead of setting aside a specific time to work on your goals, you should outline them in your weekly schedule (for example, spend 5 hours playing the guitar each week) and work on them whenever you have the time and energy after completing your daily obligations.

Make your health a top priority: Your work is important, but if you don’t maintain a healthy balance between your personal and professional lives, your productivity will suffer. As a result, it’s imperative to put your overall health first by establishing healthy daily routines like:

Spending at least 30 minutes exercising or getting some fresh air will help you stay physically healthy.

Maintaining personal relationships is good for your emotional health because let’s face it, you can always find a few minutes to call a friend no matter how busy you are.

Establishing a regular personal practice to support your mental health, such as journaling, mindfulness, gratitude, or meditation.

Making your health a priority is essential to achieving a better work-life balance because it enables you to step away from your work after hours.

Take full advantage of your breaks: People aren’t made to work continuously, and you might be surprised to learn that putting in long hours doesn’t boost productivity. Studies show that the most effective workers take 17-minute breaks every 52 minutes of work.

As a result, you must take regular breaks throughout the day to increase both your productivity and work-life balance.

Not to mention, you should make the most of your breaks rather than check your emails or browse business-related news. So, here are some recommendations for ensuring high-quality breaks that will renew your energy: Leave the building. Go out for a meal rather than remaining in the office (or your room, if you work from home).