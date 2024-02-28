The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has announced a partnership between the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program of the government and HerTechHub to give out 370 laptops and 774 tablets to female participants of the program.

According to the Minister, the partnership is part of activities to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD).

He noted that HerTechHub is an initiative of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs, Engr. Fatima Abubakar-Faruk.

The Minister said the over 540,000 women in the 3MTT learning community are invited to participate in 2 challenges that will be organized by HerTechHub to stand a chance of winning a device.

Everyone who has applied for the 3MTT program is a member of the learning community of the program.

Announcing the initiative on Tuesday via a post on his X handle, the Communications Minister said:

“I’m a big advocate for female participation in the workforce, especially in technology, and as we build up to International Women’s Day 2024, I am pleased to announce a collaboration between our @3MTTNigeria program and HerTechHub, an initiative of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs, Engr. Fatima Abubakar-Faruk.

“We are inviting the 540,000+ women in our #3MTT learning community to participate in 2 challenges organized by HerTechHub and stand a chance to win one of 370 laptops, 774 tablets as well as internship opportunities.

“First, is a Special #IWD2024 Edition of the Knowledge Showcase, exclusively for women, where they can record a short video on their learning so far in the 3MTT programme.

“The second challenge is to develop innovative solutions to problems in their local communities leveraging on technology.”

The Minister added that more details on how to participate in the challenge would be released on the 3MTT page. However, that has yet to be released as of the time of filling this report.

International Women’s Day is marked every March 8 and it is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

IWD focuses on issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

3MTT 2 nd cohort

Meanwhile, as the first 30,000 fellows of the 3MTT program are rounding off their training, the Minister has fixed February 29th, 2024 for the announcement of 270,000 Nigerians selected for the 2nd cohort of the program.

Tijani, announced this last week while giving updates on the program. According to him, the fellows to be announced on February 29th will commence their training in March.

The Minister said the government is encouraged to forge ahead with the program as it continues to receive huge support from partners and stakeholders towards achieving its target of training 3 million Nigerians in technical skills.