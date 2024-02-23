In a statement on Friday, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Resident Representative for Nigeria, Christian Ebeke, has said that the IMF does not publish exchange rate forecasts.

This statement came in the wake of numerous reports in the Nigerian media citing the IMF for specific naira-to-US dollar exchange rate forecasts for 2024.

Ebeke highlighted that the origin of the misreporting traces back to an IMF report crafted towards the end of 2023, which only recently became public.

This report, rather than providing exchange rate predictions, presented a hypothetical downside scenario analysis. This exercise aimed to stress test key macroeconomic variables against potential adverse external shocks.

What the statement says

The statement read:

“Recent articles in the Nigerian press that quote a specific naira/US dollar exchange rate projection by the IMF are incorrect. The IMF does not publish exchange rate forecasts.

“The articles seem to draw on an IMF report prepared in late 2023 that was recently published. The report includes a hypothetical downside scenario exercise that stress tests key macroeconomic variables, mainly in response to hypothetical adverse exogenous shocks.”

More Insights

The IMF’s recent post-financing assessment report on Nigeria offers a cautionary outlook, projecting a potentially stark economic downturn should essential policy adjustments fail to materialise.

The report warns of a skyrocketing inflation rate, possibly reaching 44%, should the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not enforce significant monetary tightening measures. This dire prediction is rooted in a scenario where the naira faces intensified pressures, especially with the looming threat of an early 2024 climate shock.

The detailed analysis in the IMF report sketches a worrying narrative of Nigeria’s economic future, underscoring the critical need for robust policy interventions. It outlines how a confluence of factors, including inadequate monetary policy response, continued strain on the naira, and adverse climatic events, could disrupt the nation’s economic stability. Notably, the report also notes a hypothetical 35% depreciation of the naira in 2024, which would further inflate the inflationary pressures.

However, the IMF report is not wholly pessimistic. It presents a dual outlook on Nigeria’s inflationary trajectory, suggesting a more optimistic inflation rate of 17% if the CBN can decisively tighten its monetary policy. This bifurcated forecast underscores the pivotal role of timely and effective policy measures in steering Nigeria’s economy towards a more stable and prosperous path.