On this fiery episode of Drinks and Mics, the team sits with Nnamdi Nwizu, Managing Partner and Head of Trading at Comercio Partners, to unravel what the World Bank got right and where they completely missed the plot. Let’s just say, Nnamdi had thoughts, sharp ones, on how foreign institutions often paint a one-size-fits-all picture of Nigeria’s economy, ignoring the gritty realities of insecurity, informal wealth, and policy U-turns that shape how money moves on the ground.

From billion-dollar IMF repayments by the CBN to why farmers now budget for bodyguards, this conversation is a wild ride through Nigeria’s economic jungle. Nnamdi doesn’t mince words. He breaks down why investors are still pouring money into bonds despite our skyrocketing debt, and why most Nigerians still feel broke, even with “economic growth” on paper.

The team also looks at the psychology of loans in Nigeria, why many people want to borrow, intend to repay, but simply can’t because life keeps moving the goalposts. It’s a frank look at why lending feels risky, despite systems like BVN, NIN, and GSI designed to reduce that risk.

There’s laughter, heated takes, and that classic Drinks and Mics banter you know and love. If you’ve ever argued about subsidies, cursed your electricity bill, or wondered why Nigeria feels rich and poor at the same time, this episode is your vibe.

Watch it now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube. Trust us, you’ll want to talk back at the screen.