Parallex Bank Limited has announced the launch of Parallex Mobile App 2.0, an advanced mobile banking application aimed at delivering unparalleled convenience and functionality to its valued customers.

This updated version reflects Parallex Bank’s unwavering dedication to providing a seamless and limitless banking experience.

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Dr. Olufemi Bakre, said the Parallex Mobile App serves as a comprehensive solution, enabling customers to conduct a diverse array of banking and lifestyle transactions directly from their smartphones or tablets, regardless of time or location.

With its user-friendly features, Parallex App 2.0 revolutionizes the banking landscape, offering enhanced accessibility and efficiency in financial management.

The Managing Director stated that, for customers to access the app’s benefits, they simply need to download the Parallex Mobile App 2.0 from the Bank’s website, the iOS App Store, or Google Play Store.

Upon installation, they can initiate the account opening process by clicking on ‘sign up’ within the app and following the prompts for seamless registration.

Parallex App 2.0 introduces a multitude of features aimed at enriching the banking experience, including a hassle-free account opening process with the option to use referral codes, convenient management of debit cards, including requests for Verve and MasterCard with pick-up or delivery options, as well as PIN retrieval.

Additionally, it offers a range of transaction options such as free daily NIP transfers, bill payments, and NQR payments.

Dr Olufemi Bakre highlighted that the app also offers enhanced security and control, including biometric login and authentication, transaction PIN changes and resets, and the ability to toggle account balance visibility for added security.

Moreover, customers can access various banking services such as intrabank and interbank transfers, airtime and data top-up, password management, beneficiary management, account upgrades, and more, directly from their mobile devices.

According to Dr. Bakre, Parallex Mobile App 2.0 represents a significant milestone in the bank’s ongoing commitment to revolutionize the banking experience.

“With this enhanced mobile banking solution, we aim to empower our customers with greater convenience, flexibility, and control over their finances,” he stated.