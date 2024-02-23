Egypt announced on Friday a monumental $35 billion investment deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to develop the Ras El Hikma peninsula.

This signals a new era of economic revitalization and foreign investment attraction that could serve as a model for Nigeria in its own forex and investment challenges.

This is also as Nigeria continues to await foreign investment from several countries including Arab countries.

The deal with UAE

According to Reuters, the agreement struck with ADQ, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading sovereign investment funds, marks a significant milestone for Egypt, promising to inject $35 billion into the country’s economy over the next two months, with projections reaching up to $150 billion.

This initiative is expected to transform the Ras El Hikma peninsula into a bustling hub of investment zones, residential areas, commercial spaces, and tourism and recreational facilities, with the groundbreaking work slated to commence in 2025.

This news has been met with enthusiastic response from the markets, as evidenced by the surge in Egypt’s sovereign dollar bonds ahead of the announcement.

The bonds, particularly those maturing in 2047 or beyond, saw an increase of more than 3 cents in the dollar, trading at their highest level in approximately a year, according to Tradeweb data.

This uptick is a clear indicator of the growing investor confidence in Egypt’s economic prospects.

The strategic location of Ras al-Hikma, approximately 200 km west of Alexandria, is already known for its upscale tourist resorts and pristine beaches, making it an ideal candidate for this ambitious development project.

However, beyond the immediate economic benefits, this deal represents a significant step forward for Egypt in its ongoing battle against a slow-burning economic crisis characterized by a chronic foreign currency shortfall, mounting debt, and sustained pressure on the Egyptian pound.

Despite these challenges, Egypt’s pursuit of economic stability and growth has been unrelenting.

The country’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion financial support package and its commitment to economic reforms, including a move towards a flexible exchange rate regime, reflect a proactive approach to addressing its economic issues.

Egypt and Nigeria share similar economic challenges

Just like in Nigeria, the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound is likely to decline by about 30 percent during the first quarter of 2024, reaching 40 Egyptian pounds to the dollar.

Simultaneously, inflation is expected to slow down from 34 percent in 2023 to 27 percent in 2024. Nigeria is also experiencing galloping inflation at 29.9% whilst its inflation rate has depreciated by over 42% in 2024.

For Nigeria, Egypt’s strategy offers valuable insights into overcoming similar forex challenges and attracting foreign investments.

offers valuable insights into overcoming similar forex challenges and attracting foreign investments. With both nations facing pressure on their currencies and a need for substantial economic revitalization, Nigeria could look to Egypt’s blueprint as a potential guide for fostering strategic partnerships, accelerating policy reforms, and prioritizing infrastructure projects that are capable of drawing significant foreign investments.

This article was updated to reflect new information.