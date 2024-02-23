On Thursday, February 15, 2024, the presidency approved the appointment of Dr. Olajide Idris as the Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The special adviser to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced that the appointment of Dr. Olajide Idris as DG/CEO of the NCDC takes effect from February 19, 2024.

Dr. Jide Idris who is the third Director General of the NCDC will succeed Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, whose tenure ended February 18, 2024.

Background

Dr. Jide Idris stands as a distinguished figure with a journey spanning over three decades in the field of public health and healthcare administration in Nigeria.

Currently serving as the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Dr. Idris’s impact on the healthcare landscape is multifaceted.

He attended King’s College Lagos for his secondary education and earned his undergraduate medical qualification from the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

This academic groundwork equipped him with the knowledge and skills necessary for a career dedicated to healthcare and public health.

Dr. Idris pursued a Master of Public Health (MPH) from Yale University in Connecticut, USA. His quest for knowledge led him to engage in post-doctoral research at Columbia University in New York, USA.

These global experiences enriched his perspective and positioned him as a leader with an international outlook.

Role in Lagos State Health System

Dr. Idris’s journey in healthcare administration took a significant turn when he assumed leadership roles in the Lagos State health system.

For nearly two decades, he steered the largest subnational health system in Nigeria, leaving an indelible mark on the sector.

One of Dr. Jide Idris’s defining moments came during the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Nigeria. Leading the Lagos State response team, he played a pivotal role in the rapid containment of the deadly virus.

This experience showcased his leadership in public health emergency response and preparedness.

Post-Ebola, Dr. Idris continued his commitment to pandemic response and countermeasures. This foresight proved crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, where Lagos emerged as an epicenter.

Dr. Idris actively supported the Lagos State Ministry of Health as a member of the Lagos State COVID-19 response think tank, contributing to strategies that significantly improved the country’s pandemic response.

Commitment to Advancing Public Health

Dr. Jide Idris’s commitment to public health goes beyond his official roles.

He is a respected member of key professional associations, including the Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, the Nigerian Medical Association, and the American Public Health Association.

Additionally, he serves as a board member for the University of Ibadan Research Foundation and the Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria.

His unwavering dedication to advancing public health and fostering healthcare excellence makes Dr. Jide Idris a pivotal figure in shaping the health sector in Nigeria and leaving a lasting impact on global health initiatives.