The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) has launched the ‘SELECT’ documents aiming to enhance the visibility and marketability of made-in-Nigeria products.

The SMEDAN SELECT program is deliberately designed to promote top-quality Made-in-Nigeria products across various sectors.

Nairametrics learns that this initiative seeks to widen avenues for investor engagement and market expansion.

Mr. Charles Odii, the Director-General of SMEDAN, underscored the importance of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to the Nigerian economy, noting their vital contributions to job creation and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State also spotlighted the crucial role that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play in the Nigerian economy, recognising their impact on innovation, job creation, and economic growth. He reiterated the Kano State government’s dedication to supporting and advancing the development of SMEs.

Mansir Manu Soro, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on SMEs, articulated the legislature’s commitment to ensuring sufficient funding for SMEs across Nigeria. He praised SMEDAN’s initiatives to digitise and bolster small businesses in the country.

What to Know About the SMEDAN SELECT Program

Mr Odii elaborated that the SMEDAN SELECT program, showcasing around 300 select products, aims to highlight the best of Nigerian entrepreneurship via the agency’s website and social media platforms.

To extend the reach and boost the patronage of Nigerian products, hardcopy catalogues will be distributed to embassies, government agencies, and department stores in major cities.

The program primarily focuses on products from Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), particularly those benefiting from SMEDAN’s One Local Government, One Product (OLOP) initiative.

This initiative, aimed at enhancing technical and business management skills, is active in 109 senatorial districts.

The objective of OLOP is to expand business opportunities and strengthen local communities.

Representatives from key agencies such as NAFDAC, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council have expressed their solid support for small businesses in Nigeria. They highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in promoting entrepreneurship and economic growth.