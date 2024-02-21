The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Dr Kelechi Ohiri as the Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) formerly NHIS.

This confirmation comes four months after his appointment as the DG of the insurance authority by President Tinubu in October 2023.

Addressing the Senate Committee on Health during his screening on Tuesday, Dr Kelechi Ohiri, the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), shed light on the current state of health insurance coverage in Nigeria.

What he said

Ohiri highlighted a concerning statistic, stating, “The number we have show that less than seven per cent of Nigerians are protected, are covered.”

He emphasized that this figure has remained below 10 per cent since the inception of health insurance initiatives, indicating a need for substantial improvement to achieve universal healthcare coverage in Nigeria.

Identifying key factors contributing to the low coverage, Ohiri pointed to issues in policy framework, awareness, and trust.

He acknowledged that health insurance was initially voluntary, but with the passage of the NHIA Act in 2022, it became mandatory.

Ohiri stressed the importance of the mandate in driving and enhancing coverage, emphasizing that for insurance to be effective, the compulsory aspect is crucial.

The NHIA DG expressed concern about the lack of awareness regarding health insurance as a viable tool for financial protection. He attributed some of the challenges to cultural factors and emphasized the need for extensive efforts to educate Nigerians on the benefits of health insurance.

Ohiri pointed out that approximately 70 per cent of Nigerians still bear the financial burden of healthcare through out-of-pocket payments, making them vulnerable to economic shocks and escalating healthcare costs.

He advocated for bringing a larger portion of the population under the umbrella of health insurance, emphasizing that this step would contribute significantly to increasing coverage and ensuring financial protection for Nigerians.

What you should know

In October 2023, President Bola Tinubu appointed Dr. Kelechi Ohiri as the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority. In November 2023, he officially began serving succeeding the former DG, Prof MN Sambo.

Nairametrics reported that Dr. Ohiri holds a medical degree from the University of Lagos.

He has also acquired a Master’s degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Dr. Ohiri has extensive experience in the healthcare sector which spans consultancy, clinical medicine, and advisory roles in both private and public sectors.