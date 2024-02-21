The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has advised telecommunications operators in Nigeria to brace for increased risks as technology progresses from the current 5G to future generations, including 6G and 7G.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, issued this warning on Tuesday during a two-day Telecoms Industry Risk Management conference in Lagos.

The conference, themed “Evolution and Future Risk Management in the Telecoms Industry: Harnessing Emerging Technologies and Trends,” aimed to address the new challenges that come with technological advancements.

Dr. Maida emphasized that the shift towards more advanced technologies introduces a variety of risks for telecom operators, ranging from cybersecurity threats to ethical issues.

Preparing for the future

Dr. Maida, represented at the conference by Mr. Ubale Maska, the Commission’s Executive Commissioner for Technical Services, highlighted the technological advancements from the current 5G to the anticipated 7G, stating:

“As we navigate the landscape of 5G networks, which feature a broader attack surface due to the increased number of connected devices and denser network infrastructure, it is crucial to also consider the future.

“The advent of 6G technology marks the next milestone in wireless communication. With its potential for faster speeds, reduced latency, and innovative applications, 6G could dramatically change our connectivity experience. Nonetheless, this advancement also requires us to tackle new risks, from cybersecurity threats to ethical challenges, to ensure a secure and equitable digital future.

“Furthermore, the possibility of 7G technology beckons. With each generational leap, we encounter not just technological breakthroughs but also new challenges.

“Preparing for and managing the risks associated with 7G will demand collaboration, innovation, and a forward-thinking approach to integrate this technology seamlessly into our global network.”

Emerging technologies

In addition to connectivity evolution, Dr. Maida pointed out the need for telecom operators to consider the implications of emerging technologies like quantum computing, advanced artificial intelligence, and blockchain technologies.

He noted that these advancements offer significant opportunities to transform the industry but also introduce complex challenges that must be integrated into the operators’ risk management strategies.

The NCC boss said the regulator on its part remains committed to fostering an environment that encourages innovation while prioritising the security and stability of telecom infrastructure.

“As we navigate through 5G and the uncharted territory of the next generations of wireless technologies, collaborative efforts among regulators, industry players, and other stakeholders become even more crucial for sharing best practices, threat intelligence, resources and implementing robust risk management strategies.

“We should therefore move beyond mere compliance and reactive measures, and instead, harness the power of these new technologies and trends to build a resilient and future-proof industry,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Kelechi Nwankwo, the Head of Corporate Strategy and Risk Management at the NCC, hailed the conference as a testament to the industry’s dedication to identifying evolving risks and challenges while seizing the vast opportunities provided by emerging technologies and trends.

“From 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT) to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, and beyond, the potential is unlimited. Yet, with significant opportunities come substantial risks, and it is our shared duty to mitigate these risks to ensure the industry’s growth and sustainability,” he remarked.