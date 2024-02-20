The Board of PZ Cussons Nig PLC has called for an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders and stakeholders over the negative net asset position of the company as of the end of its Q2, 2023/2024 financial year.

The company disclosed this in a notice by its Board to the NGX on Monday following the publication of its results.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on the 30th of March in Abuja and matters to be discussed include; the unaudited financial statement for the period ended March 2023 and the company’s negative net assets.

It stated, “NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc (“the Company”) will be held at the Transcorp Hilton, FCT, Abuja, on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, at 1.00 p.m. for the following purposes:”

Special business

“1. To lay the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 November 2023 before the Members.”

“2. To consider and discuss measures to address the negative net assets of the Company”

PZ Cusson’s financial statement for Q2 2023/2024

In its unaudited financial result for Q2 2023/2024, the company fell into negative net assets recording an after-tax loss of N74.14 billion.

Key highlights of the result

Revenue- N68.08 billion

Operating loss- N77.01 billion

Loss before taxation- N73.79 billion

Loss after tax- N74.14 billion

Analysis of financial position

In a detailed financial disclosure, the company has attributed a significant N87 billion foreign exchange loss to the naira’s depreciation, alongside a notable 6% reduction in volume. This economic downturn has had a profound impact on its operations.

Further examination of the company’s balance sheet reveals that its liabilities have increased to N178.0 billion, overshadowing its assets valued at N154.8 billion.

This disparity underscores a precarious financial position, with the company cautioning stakeholders of potential future losses related to foreign exchange, given its substantial liabilities.

What the company’s Board is saying