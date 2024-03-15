The Board of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of Professor Fabian Ajogwu as a director of the company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Olubukola Olonade-Agaga, Company Secretary, Professor Ajogwu, who was appointed to the Board on 4 September 2023, resigned with effect from 4 March 2024 due to his increasing professional and philanthropic obligations.

The statement reads:

“This is to notify our esteemed Shareholders, the investing public, and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc at their emergency meeting held on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, noted the resignation of Professor Fabian Ajogwu, SAN OFR as a director of the Company.

“Professor Ajogwu, who was appointed to the Board on 4 September 2023, resigned with effect from 4 March 2024 due to his increasing professional and philanthropic obligations.

The Board thanks him for his tremendous contribution during his stay on the Board and wishes him success in his future endeavours”.

Brief Profile of Prof Fabian Ajogwu

Fabian Ajogwu is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Lagos Business School Professor of Corporate Governance. He is an Alumnus of the Said Business School of Oxford University and an Alumnus of the Lagos Business School.

Professor Ajogwu holds a doctorate in Law from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland; an MBA from the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona; and Law degrees from the University of Nigeria, and the University of Lagos.

He chairs the Novare Group in Nigeria (owners of Novare malls), ARM Harith Infrastructure Ltd (Nigeria’s pioneer infrastructure fund), and NES Global, amongst others, as an Independent Non-Executive).

He is a Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc.