Elon Musk, founder of Neuralink, has revealed that the first human patient implanted with Neuralink’s brain-chip appears to have made a full recovery and is capable of controlling a computer mouse using their thoughts.

This announcement was made by the founder during a Spaces event on the social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

“Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we are aware of. The patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking,” Musk stated during the event.

He added that Neuralink is actively working to maximize the number of mouse button clicks achieved through the patient’s thoughts.

What you should know

The development follows Neuralink’s successful implantation of a chip in its first human patient last month, following approval for human trial recruitment obtained in September.

The study utilizes a robot for the surgical placement of a brain-computer interface implant in a brain region controlling the intention to move.

The primary objective is to enable individuals to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts.

Elon Musk has ambitious plans for Neuralink, envisioning rapid surgical insertions of its chip devices to address conditions such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

Despite the promising progress, Neuralink faces ongoing scrutiny over safety protocols. In January, the company was fined for violating U.S. Department of Transportation rules regarding the movement of hazardous materials.