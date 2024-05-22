Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s focus on infrastructure development, job creation and economic diversification has laid the foundation for sustainable progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.

He disclosed this on Wednesday at the Ministerial Sectoral Updates held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Garki, Abuja.

At the event, attended by Nairametrics analyst, Akume assured Nigerians that several social intervention programs rolled out by the Federal Government will alleviate poverty while empowering the vulnerable segments of the society.

He stressed that through prudent fiscal policies and strategic investments, the Nigerian economy has shown resilience and potential for growth in the last one year.

He added,

“It is apt to say that under President Tinubu’s stewardship within his first year in office, we have witnessed significant strides in various sectors of our economy. “Furthermore, Government’s commitment to good governance and the rule of law has strengthened our democratic institutions and enhanced transparency and accountability in governance. “His unwavering resolve to combat corruption and promote ethical leadership has earned the admiration and support of the Nigerian people.”

Boosting the Nigerian economy through policy assent

Akume explained that the significant policy strides in various sectors have boosted the country’s economic potential.

He highlighted that presidential assent to the 2023 Electricity Bill dismantled monopolistic control over electricity generation, transmission and distribution at the national level, thereby granting authority to state governments, corporations and individuals to generate, distribute and transmit electricity, thus decentralizing the power sector.

He noted that the assent to the passage into law of the Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2023 established a legal framework for safeguarding personal information and promoting data protection practices in Nigeria

“There is the challenging but very necessary removal of fuel subsidy, a longstanding policy notorious for fostering corruption, inefficiency and imposing significant fiscal strain on the government annually, and primarily benefitting the affluent and smugglers, rather than effectively aiding the general populace,” he continued.

Call for Collaboration

However, Akume urged Nigerians to collaborate with the government in actualizing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said,

“It is however instructive to note that the act of nation-building is not for the government alone, it is a collective responsibility and commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria. Let us therefore rededicate ourselves to the ideals of unity, peace and progress by working together towards realizing the full potential of our great nation.”

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu, who came into power last year, had said his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda can leverage Nigeria’s population and resources to build a trillion-dollar economy within the next decade.

However, his political opponents, particularly Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, maintain that the ruling government has no concrete plan for Nigeria’s economic progression.

But Akume said today that the government shall remain focused and committed to the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda for a positive impact on the socio-economic life of Nigerians.