The Lagos State Government has mandated the immediate closure of Mandilas Market for the next two days to allow marketers to adhere to its directive for the self-removal of illegal makeshift structures constructed on road setbacks within and around the market premises.

This closure directive was issued during a joint inspection and enforcement operation conducted by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies and other relevant government bodies responsible for emergency management, as stated on the state government’s website.

The statement highlighted that this enforcement activity followed the lapse of a 14-day notice previously issued by the State Government for traders to clear their goods and shops from the roads, particularly in the vicinity of Mandillas on Lagos Island.

Leading the enforcement team were Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development; Bola Olumegbon-Lawal, in charge of the Central Business District; Engr. Nurudeen Sodehinde, Permanent Secretary of the Office of Urban Development; and Arc. Gbolahan Oki, General Manager of LASBCA.

Dr. Babajide, addressing the rationale behind the extension, explained that prolonging the initial deadline aimed to provide affected shop owners with additional time to retrieve their belongings and voluntarily dismantle obstructions from walkways.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the traders’ level of non-compliance and indifferent attitude, he emphasized the state government’s determination to enforce compliance and removal, if necessary, following the expiry of the revised deadline.

The Special Adviser on Central Business District emphasized that the ongoing cleanup initiative across Lagos Island is geared towards safeguarding the residents’ interests and ensuring their safety.

Olumegbon-Lawal expressed concern over the prevalence of safety violations within Mandilas market, citing instances such as the installation of high-capacity generators on makeshift extensions on upper floors.

Urging affected shop owners to voluntarily dismantle illegal attachments and extensions, Olumegbon-Lawal underscored the State Government’s commitment to fostering a cleaner, well-organized city free from environmental nuisances.

Engr. Olalekan Sodeinde, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Urban Development, reiterated the state government’s call for compliance with the law, emphasizing that failure to adhere would result in the affected parties bearing the cost of removal activities.

He assured residents that monitoring and enforcement of compliance with the ongoing cleanup campaign would continue until orderliness is fully restored across Lagos Island.