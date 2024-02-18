The Federal Government has declared a 24-hour closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for traffic bound from Iyana Oworonshoki to Lagos Island, effective from midnight on Sunday, February 18, until midnight on Monday, February 19.

Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, announced the emergency measure on Saturday night, stating that it aims to address critical repairs needed on a section of the bridge.

She stated that motorists traveling from the Island towards Oworonshoki would maintain unrestricted access to the bridge during the entire 24-hour closure period.

“Notification of 24 Hours Closure of Iyana-Oworonshoki – Lagos Island Bound Traffic From 12.00 a.m on Sunday February 18th to 12.00 am on Monday February, 19, 2024.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wish to inform the motoring public that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will not be available for 24 hours for motorists from Iyana Oworonshoki- Lagos Island bound.

“Traffic resumes on Monday by 12.00 a.m on this bound.

“However, motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki will have full access throughout the 24 hours closure.

“The temporary 24 hours closure of the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound traffic is to enable the ministry carry out effective repairs on an important section of the bridge,” Kesha said.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes, follow instructions from traffic authorities, and remain patient with government officials during the 24-hour closure of the bridge for repairs.

The suggested alternative routes for motorists during the repair period include Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams Avenue-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS, Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Jibowu-Yaba-Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter bridge-CMS, and Gbagada-Anthony-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS.