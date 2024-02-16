UNESCO and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) have opened their second call for applications targeting young female scientists engaged in infection biology research in Africa.

According to the program organisers, the call is directed towards female scientists who are PhD students, postdoctoral fellows, and early-career faculty affiliated primarily with research groups based in Africa.

The funding for this year’s successful applicants will be provided through EMBL’s Scientific Visitor Programme Office, specifically under its Infection Biology Transversal Theme.

Nairametrics learns that selected candidates will embark on a short-term research project at one of EMBL’s European sites later this year.

The successful candidate will be hosted by one of five participating group leaders specializing in infection and host-pathogen interaction research.

These group leaders are located in Heidelberg (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Grenoble (France), or Cambridge (Hinxton, UK), with each research group addressing a diverse array of questions pertinent to infection biology.

About the project

Chosen participants will collaborate on a project proposed by the designated group leader, as detailed on the fellowship website.

They will receive mentoring aimed at enhancing their skill set to fortify their research endeavours back home.

Furthermore, candidates will engage in progress meetings, weekly seminars, and social events within their research group and the broader institute, facilitating the expansion of their professional connections.

The program encourages applications from individuals who have previously received grants from the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program or who are actively engaged with the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World, a UNESCO program unit.

Eligibility

This call is open to female scientists working in the area of Infection Biology.

Scientists must be primarily affiliated with an African institution

Advanced PhD researchers, Postdoctoral fellows and tenure-track group leaders (5 years or less)

Support letter confirming the status of employment and payment of their salary during residency

Important dates

11 February 2024: Call opens for applications

31 March 2024 (23:59 CET): Deadline for submission of applications

Mid to end of April 2024: Interviews with shortlisted candidates

First week of May 2024: selection and results announcement

Autumn 2024: planned start of placements

How to apply

Candidates are invited to apply for this opportunity via EMBL’s e-recruitment system Talentlink

Download and fill out the pdf application form here . Review the application guide to fill in the form.

Complete all relevant sections of the application form to the fullest extent possible and justify your two preferred projects selected from the provided list.

Prepare a concise curriculum vitae/resume (maximum of 2 pages) and include a valid ORCID ID listing all your peer-reviewed publications.

The letter of support, printed on official letterhead paper, must include contact information for your group leader (for PhD/postdoc applicants) or Department/Institution Head (for early career group leader applicants). It should confirm support for your three-month stay at EMBL, guarantee continued salary payment during the residency, and specify the duration of your current funding source.

Create a profile on EMBL’s online jobs portal, and upload your completed application form, curriculum vitae, and letter of support once they are ready.

The call is open until 31 March 2024.