The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Ayoade Fayoade, says that the force has reactivated its tracking device to checkmate kidnapping. one-chance incidents and other forms of criminality in the state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was made known by Fayode during an interview on Friday, February 16, 2024, in Lagos, against the backdrop of concerns raised by residents on such incidents recorded in parts of the state.

We have put men, measures in place

The Police Commissioner said, “We have measures in place, we have reactivated our tracking devices. We have our men in areas we have identified as kidnap- prone areas, like Igbogbo, Ijede, all this water side, even Idimu area.

“The case of kidnap we had in Idimu, we were able to checkmate and neutralise, we got the victims into safety without paying the ransom demanded.

“We have good measures in place; internally too, we have our men, they’re more visible to take care of issues from one chance.

“We will not allow them to overwhelm us so they don’t raise their ugly heads.’

Fayoade said that the state police command was particularly working with its Ogun counterpart and sister security agencies to check crime in the border areas.

He said, “ We’re in collaboration with the Armed Forces, the Civil Defence, even the Neighbourhood Watch, we’re in active result- oriented partnerships.

“At the same time, we’re in partnership with our colleagues in Ogun. all these things are happening around the border area, so we’ve organised joint patrol in the inter border operations.’’

What you should know

There were earlier reports in January 2024, that a shortage of tracking equipment is hindering police investigations into kidnapping incidents in the country.

It stated that the police had continued to rely on the state-of-the-art tracking device belonging to the Department of State Services (DSS) resulting in long delays in investigations and arrest of abductors.