President Bola Tinubu has approved an immediate upgrade of key health infrastructure and equipment spanning all six geo-political zones, aligning with his administration’s commitment to revamp the health and social welfare sector for improved service delivery nationwide.

Under the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative spearheaded by President Tinubu, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in collaboration with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), will execute a comprehensive upgrade of cancer-treatment infrastructure and other pivotal developments in six tertiary hospitals across diverse geopolitical zones.

This initiative aims to enhance access to high-quality healthcare on a broader scale.

The health infrastructural upgrade

The designated teaching hospitals in various geo-political zones for the establishment of oncology and nuclear medicine centres include:

University of Benin Teaching Hospital Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital University of Nigeria (Nsukka) Teaching Hospital Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina University of Jos Teaching Hospital Lagos University Teaching Hospital

Additionally, ten crucial healthcare service expansion projects will be implemented across the fields of radiology, clinical pathology, medical and radiation oncology, and cardiac catheterization in various hospitals across all geo-political zones:

North-West: Reference Hospital, Kaduna — (Radiology, clinical pathology, medical and radiation oncology)

South-East: Medical Diagnostic Centre Complex, Enugu — (Radiology, clinical pathology, medical & radiation oncology)

North-West: Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto — (Diagnostic and intervention radiology, clinical pathology, and cardiac catheterization)

South-West: University College Hospital, Ibadan — (Diagnostic and intervention radiology, clinical pathology, and cardiac catheterization)

South-South: University of Uyo Teaching Hospital — (Radiology and clinical pathology)

North-East: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi — (Radiology and clinical pathology)

South-South: Federal Medical Centre, Asaba — (Radiology and clinical pathology)

North-Central: Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre Complex, Ilorin — (Radiology and clinical pathology)

North-Central: Jos University Teaching Hospital — (Radiology and clinical pathology)

North-East: Federal Medical Centre, Nguru — (Radiology and clinical pathology)

These critical projects, slated for completion within 12-18 months, aim to enhance screening and diagnostics for both communicable and non-communicable diseases, reduce mortality rates, create significant employment opportunities, and advance the capacity of clinical personnel across Nigeria’s geo-political zones, aligning with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.