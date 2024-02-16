The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert regarding the sale of a falsified Paracetamol Injection, which was mislabelled as “Paracetamol Injection 300mg/2ml I.M I.V Aminoglycoside Antibacterial.”

The discovery was made during a surveillance activity conducted by the post-marketing surveillance (PMS) unit of the Agency in FCT, Abuja.

Upon sampling the falsified product for laboratory analysis, NAFDAC Laboratory Kaduna confirmed that the product contained only paracetamol, contrary to its labelled composition as an Aminoglycoside Antibacterial.

Aminoglycosides are a class of antibiotics specifically used to treat challenging bacterial infections.

Product details

What you should know

The genuine Paracetamol Injection 300mg/2ml I.M I.V is manufactured by Shandong Shenglu Pharm. Co. Ltd, China, and marketed by Sifam Life Care Pharmaceutical Ltd, Kano, Nigeria.

It is registered by NAFDAC as an analgesic and not an Aminoglycoside Antibacterial.

The Certificate of Registration Holder, Sifam Life Care Pharmaceutical Ltd, has confirmed the product to be a falsified paracetamol injection.

NAFDAC has instructed its zonal directors and state coordinators to conduct surveillance and remove the falsified product from circulation within their respective zones and states.

Importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers are urged to exercise caution and vigilance in the supply chain to prevent the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the falsified product.

It is emphasized that all medical products should be sourced from authorized and licensed suppliers, with careful verification of the product’s authenticity and physical condition.

NAFDAC encourages healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicions of substandard or falsified medicines or medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office or contact NAFDAC.

Additionally, healthcare professionals and patients are urged to report any adverse events or side effects related to the use of medicinal products or devices to the nearest NAFDAC office or through the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC.