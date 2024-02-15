The Federal Government and the governors of the 36 states are considering the creation of state police as part of measures to address the worsening security challenges across the country.

This was part of the deliberations at an emergency meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

This was made known by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, while addressing state house correspondents after the meeting, explaining that the process is still in its infancy and would only take shape after more deliberations between stakeholders.

The Thursday meeting was convened as a fallout of the socio- economic crisis in the country which includes the recent hike in food prices, economic hardship, as well as pockets of insecurity recorded nationwide.

What the information minister is saying

Idris said, “There is also a discussion around the issue of state police. The federal government and the state governments are mulling the possibility of setting up state police.

“Of course, this is still going to be further discussed. A lot of work has to be done in that direction. But if our government and the state governments agree to the necessity of having state police, this is a significant shift.

“Like I said, more work needs to be done in that direction. A lot of meetings will have to happen between the Federal Government and dissolved nationals to see the modalities of achieving this.”

State police debate

There has been unending debate for the creation of state police in Nigeria as the country grapples with worsening security challenges such as kidnapping, banditry and terrorism.

The debate for the creation of state police in Nigeria primarily stems from the centralised nature of the Nigerian policing system, which many stakeholders have described as not good enough to address the unique security challenges across the country’s diverse regions.

Proponents argue that the outfit would bring law enforcement closer to the communities they serve, enhance the effectiveness of policing, and allow for more localised control over security matters.

However, those who are against the idea fear that state police could lead to abuse of power, particularly in states with strong political control, potentially exacerbating regional tensions and undermining national unity.

Regional socio-political groups such as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum, and the Northern Elders’ Forum, have repeatedly called for state police as solution to these increasing security challenges confronting the nation.