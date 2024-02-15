The National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA)has acknowledged Dr. Herbert Wigwe, founding Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc’s lasting impact on the credit industry in Nigeria.

The organization conveyed its heartfelt sympathies in a statement, describing Dr. Wigwe as a distinguished fellow of NICA. Recognizing his significant contributions to the credit sector, the institute emphasized his enduring legacy and his influential role in shaping the landscape of credit administration in Nigeria.

“The entire governing council of NICA stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and the dedicated staff of Access Holdings during this profoundly challenging period.

“Dr. Wigwe, a distinguished Fellow (FICA) of NICA, was not only a visionary leader but also an altruistic philanthropist, leaving an enduring impact on the credit industry in Nigeria.

The loss of Dr. Wigwe is felt deeply, and his absence creates an irreplaceable void. The shocking news reverberates as a poignant reminder of his immeasurable contributions and lasting legacies in the Nigerian economy. We, at NICA, are mourning the departure of a luminary who has touched countless lives and shaped the economic landscape.”

Professor Chris Onalo, FICA, the Registrar/CEO of the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA), conveyed the institute’s heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones of Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

Dr. Wigwe, aged 57, tragically lost his life, alongside his wife and son, in a helicopter crash on the California-Nevada border on February 9, 2024. The ill-fated incident prompted an outpouring of tributes and condolence messages from prominent figures, including billionaire Femi Otedola, and numerous others.

What we know

The United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released compelling images from the aftermath of the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Herbert Wigwe, former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, and five others.

The visuals, disclosed as part of the ongoing investigation, showcase NTSB officials meticulously examining the debris at the crash site.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, son, Chizi, and Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, lost their lives in the helicopter crash in California while en route to Las Vegas. The incident unfolded near the Nevada-California border on a tragic Friday night.

NTSB board member Michael Graham emphasized the agency’s dedication to conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the crash.

Aerial drone mapping was employed to document the scene thoroughly, and the examination included the recovery of various electronic devices and onboard equipment for further analysis.

This tragic helicopter crash marks the second fatal accident in California within a week, raising concerns about aviation safety in the region.

The helicopter, which crashed near Nipton on the outskirts of the Mojave Desert, is under close scrutiny as investigators aim to unravel the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident.