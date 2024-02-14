The Jigawa State Government has approved the allocation of N1 billion towards offering free healthcare services to the impoverished and vulnerable individuals within the state.

Alhaji Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports, and Culture, disclosed this development following the State Executive Council meeting held in Dutse.

The fund distribution

Musa explained that the approval was granted following a presentation by the Ministry of Health, proposing the utilization of N1 billion from the State Equity Fund to initiate the free healthcare program.

He emphasized that the equity fund’s purpose is to furnish free primary and secondary healthcare services to the underprivileged population over a 12-month period.

The initiative is expected to benefit a substantial number of individuals, with 143,500 poor and vulnerable persons set to receive free healthcare services.

The distribution plan involves selecting 500 beneficiaries from each of the 287 political wards within the state, ensuring a widespread impact on the targeted demographic.

This move aligns with the government’s broader objective of achieving Universal Health Coverage, showcasing its commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility for all citizens.

What you should know

The Jigawa state government approved the 2024 fiscal year annual budget of N298.1 billion into law.

The allocation of funds for free healthcare services targeting the poor and vulnerable make up 0.33% of the state’s 2024 annual budget.