Access Holdings’ shares have rebounded, returning to positive territory following a temporary decline of 6.26% on Monday, attributed to the unfortunate passing of Herbert Wigwe, the former Group CEO of Access Holdings.

Despite this loss, the company’s share price has demonstrated resilience, recording a gain of 1.29% or 30 kobo, closing at N23.60 per share compared to the previous day’s N23.30.

Shareholders are grappling with the news of Wigwe’s demise yet finding solace in the decisive action taken by the company’s leadership.

In response to the unexpected event, Access Holdings swiftly appointed Ms. Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Agbede, the most senior founding Executive Director responsible for Business Support within the organization, has been entrusted with leading the company during this transition period.

This leadership transition signifies a pivotal moment in the company’s journey as it adapts to the challenges posed by sudden changes at the helm.

Consequently, recovering from the previous session’s loss, the domestic bourse posted gains as the benchmark index rose by 1.76% to close at 103,498.28 points.

Gains in AIRTELAFRI (+10.00%), GEREGU (+6.72%), and ZENITHBANK (+2.82%) contributed to outweigh losses in BUACEMENT (-9.91%), GTCO (-0.63%), and TRANSCORP (-0.78%), keeping the market in the green.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 38.42%, while market capitalization gained ₦979.78 billion to close at ₦56.63 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 181.51%.

A total of 426.86 million shares valued at N12.11 billion were exchanged in 8,654 deals. FBNH (+9.90%) led the volume chart with 54.61 million units traded while GEREGU (+6.72%) led the value chart with deals worth N2.50 billion.

Some shareholders of Access Holdings Plc had expressed profound sadness over the untimely passing of Mr. Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc.

They noted that the loss of the visionary leader was a significant blow to both the bank and its stakeholders.Top of Form

The President of the New Dimension Shareholders Association, Mr. Patrick Ajudua in an exclusive chat with Nairametrics, expressed deep sorrow at the tragic death of the Group Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc.

Ajudua stated that the passing of Herbert represents a significant loss to the corporate community.

According to him, he was a distinguished figure who achieved remarkable success in the banking sector, made notable contributions to education, and earned recognition as a leading figure in numerous corporate boardrooms.

In reflecting on Herbert’s legacy, he said shareholders recognises his pivotal role in the transformation journey of Access Bank, which stands as a testament to his leadership and vision.

“Shareholders in Nigeria take pride in his achievements and the impact he made on the bank.

Our thoughts also extend to the Ogunbanjo family, who are also are mourning.

“His contributions to the establishment and stabilization of the NGX (Nigerian Exchange Group) underscore his transformative influence in the financial sector.

As we bid farewell to Herbert and others who lost their lives in this unfortunate event, we offer our prayers for their souls to rest in peace. May God grant solace to the entire Access Bank community, including the board, management, staff, as well as friends and well-wishers.

The brevity of life serves as a poignant reminder, prompting us to cherish each moment and the relationships we hold dear. Until we reunite in eternity, may Herbert find eternal rest,” he said.