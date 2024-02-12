Some shareholders of Access Holdings Plc have expressed profound sadness over the untimely passing of Mr. Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc.

They noted that the loss of the visionary leader was a significant blow to both the bank and its stakeholders.Top of Form

The President of the New Dimension Shareholders Association, Mr. Patrick Ajudua in an exclusive chat with Nairametrics, expressed deep sorrow at the tragic death of the Group Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc.

Ajudua stated that the passing of Herbert represents a significant loss to the corporate community.

According to him, he was a distinguished figure who achieved remarkable success in the banking sector, made notable contributions to education, and earned recognition as a leading figure in numerous corporate boardrooms.

In reflecting on Herbert’s legacy, he said shareholders recognises his pivotal role in the transformation journey of Access Bank, which stands as a testament to his leadership and vision.

“Shareholders in Nigeria take pride in his achievements and the impact he made on the bank.

Our thoughts also extend to the Ogunbanjo family, who are also are mourning.

“His contributions to the establishment and stabilization of the NGX (Nigerian Exchange Group) underscore his transformative influence in the financial sector.

As we bid farewell to Herbert and others who lost their lives in this unfortunate event, we offer our prayers for their souls to rest in peace. May God grant solace to the entire Access Bank community, including the board, management, staff, as well as friends and well-wishers.

The brevity of life serves as a poignant reminder, prompting us to cherish each moment and the relationships we hold dear. Until we reunite in eternity, may Herbert find eternal rest,” he said.

The National Co-ordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, (ISAN) Mr. Moses Ibrude speaking to Narametrics said that Wigwe’s demise was a great loss t6o the banking sector adding that he is a person who believe in merger and acquisition.

“He is a merger and acquisition expert and an ICON in NGX. He grew from a smaller bank to acquire local and international banks,” he said.

Ibrude noted that it was with deep sorrow that he acknowledges the tragic passing of Herbert Wigwe, the esteemed CEO and co-Founder of Access Bank, along with his wife and son.

According to him, Mr. Wigwe was widely recognized as a visionary leader and an exceptional banker.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his elderly parents, children, the entire Wigwe family, as well as the dedicated staff and management of Access Bank during this difficult time.

“The loss of such a remarkable individual will be keenly felt by all who knew him especially the staff of Access Holding, shareholders and other stakeholders.

May they find solace in the memories of his remarkable life and contributions,” he said.

Nairametrics reported that Access Holdings has officially announced the demise of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the Founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc.

The billionaire investor died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024, in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

Access Bank conveyed this somber news through an official statement signed by Sunday Ekwoche, the Group Company Secretary, on Sunday, February 11, 2024.