The Nigerian film industry, affectionately known as Nollywood, has been producing compelling stories that resonate not just across Africa but globally.

With its vibrant storytelling, rich cultural narratives, and diverse genres, Nollywood has firmly established itself on the world cinema stage.

This technological advancement bridges the gap between global audiences and Nollywood’s captivating stories, further solidifying the industry’s international appeal.

Here are some standout Nollywood movies currently trending on Netflix that promise to entertain, enlighten, and captivate audiences worldwide.

The Black Book

Directed by Editi Effiong, “The Black Book” is a gripping crime thriller featuring Richard Mofe-Damijo in a powerful performance as a retired military man seeking justice for his son, who is victimized by corrupt law enforcement.

This feature directorial debut weaves a tale of vengeance and resilience, showcasing the lengths a father will go to protect his family.

Citation

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, “Citation” is a powerful film that tackles the serious issue of sex-for-grades in Nigerian higher education institutions. Starring Temi Otedola in her debut movie role, the film has catapulted her into Nollywood stardom, showcasing her exceptional acting skills alongside an impressive cast including Jimmy Jean-Louis, Ini Edo, and Gabriel Afolayan. “Citation” follows the story of Moremi, a bright Master’s student who stands up against her lecturer’s sexual advances, setting off a chain of events that challenge the systemic injustices within the academic world.

Otedola’s performance is compelling and convincing, marking her as a talent to watch in the industry. The film’s success on Netflix, becoming the sixth most-watched movie worldwide at its release, is a testament to its impactful storytelling and the global resonance of its message against sexual harassment in educational settings.

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman

“Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman” is a compelling cinematic masterpiece that transports viewers to the 1940s Oyo Empire, exploring a tapestry of emotions, humour, and tragic role reversals against the backdrop of ancient beliefs and the encroachment of post-modern Western influences.

Inspired by actual events, the story centres on Elesin Oba, the king’s chief horseman, whose duty is to commit ritual suicide to accompany the deceased Alaafin to the ancestor realm.

However, on the eve of fulfilling this sacred obligation, Elesin Oba succumbs to the temptations of beauty and desire, a fateful decision that disrupts a vital spiritual and generational transaction.

The Rise of Igbinogun

An epic story of rebellion and heroism, “The Rise of Igbinogun” follows a warrior who becomes a legend by defying the oppressive forces of the king’s guards.

This film is a thrilling adventure into the heart of sacrifice and the fight for justice, starring Akin Lewis and Shaffy Bello.

Shanty Town

Set in the underbelly of Lagos, “Shanty Town” tells the story of courtesan Jackie, played by Ini Edo, navigating the dangerous waters of drug kingpins and corruption in a bid for freedom. This narrative is a raw, unfiltered look at survival and ambition in one of the world’s most bustling cities.

Aníkúlápó

Kunle Afolayan’s “Aníkúlápó” stands as a testament to the director’s illustrious status in Nollywood, nearly achieving the elusive goal of a perfect film.

This dramatic folklore, rich in passion and betrayal, weaves an almost two-hour tale of love, hate, deceit, jealousy, and covetousness, engaging audiences with intrigue, suspense, anger, and empathy.

Unlike many Nollywood productions that suffer from inconsistent storytelling and performances, “Aníkúlápó” excels with its portrayal of deeply flawed, painfully human characters.

Kunle Remi shines as Saro, the lead male character, whose actions set the tragic plot in motion amidst a backdrop of mysticism.

The film is further elevated by the stellar performances of Bimbo Ademoye, Taiwo Hassan, Sola Sobowale, Mr Macaroni, and Eyiyemi Afolayan, blurring the lines between heroes and villains and making it a compelling cinematic experience that captivates from start to finish.

Ijakumo

“Ijakumo” weaves a complex love, deception, and redemption narrative centred around a pastor who leads a double life. Kunle Remi’s portrayal of a man caught between his duties, desires, and the consequences of his past actions is both nuanced and captivating.

The film explores the themes of forgiveness, the complexities of human nature, and the possibility of second chances, making it a thought-provoking addition to the Nollywood repertoire on Netflix.

Nollywood continues to thrive, offering uniquely Nigerian stories yet universally relatable. These films on Netflix represent just a fraction of the talent and creativity flourishing within Nigeria’s film industry.

Whether you’re drawn to heart-wrenching dramas, epic adventures, or thrilling crime stories, Nollywood has something special for you.