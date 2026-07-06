Access Bank Cup 2026 Showcases the Power of Partnerships Beyond Banking

Surrey, United Kingdom – Against the backdrop of the historic Guards Polo Club, the 2026 Access Bank Cup once again demonstrated why it has become one of the most respected corporate events connecting business, diplomacy and philanthropy.While the day’s polo matches delivered an exciting spectacle, the real significance of the event lay in its enduring […]

Surrey, United Kingdom – Against the backdrop of the historic Guards Polo Club, the 2026 Access Bank Cup once again demonstrated why it has become one of the most respected corporate events connecting business, diplomacy and philanthropy.

While the day’s polo matches delivered an exciting spectacle, the real significance of the event lay in its enduring commitment to education and social development.

The event attracted an impressive gathering of dignitaries, including the Emir of Katsina, the Governor of Kaduna State, the Governor of Niger State, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, members of the diplomatic community, senior government officials, business leaders, investors and development partners.

Their presence reflected the growing importance of collaboration between governments, the private sector and development organisations in addressing social and economic challenges.

Over the years, the Access Bank Cup has grown into far more than an annual sporting event. It has become a platform for advancing education through strategic partnerships. Through its collaboration with Fifth Chukker and UNICEF, Access Bank has supported the construction of classrooms, improved learning facilities and expanded access to education for children in underserved communities across Kaduna State. According to Access Bank, the initiative has raised more than US$3 million, supported over 14,000 children and funded more than 60 classroom blocks, with additional projects continuing across beneficiary communities.

Throughout the event, discussions reflected a common belief that sustainable development requires long term investment in people. Education, youth empowerment, economic inclusion and strategic partnerships featured prominently in conversations among participants, reinforcing the role of the private sector in supporting national development beyond its traditional business activities.

As part of its coverage, Nairametrics spoke with Lady Ifeyinwa Osime, Chairman of Access Bank Plc, and Roosevelt Ogbonna, Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc. The conversations focused on Access Bank’s continued growth, its expanding presence across international markets, the value of strategic partnerships and the importance of sustaining initiatives that create measurable social impact alongside business growth.

Earlier, in his address to guests, Jamie Simmonds, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Access Bank UK Limited, reflected on the bank’s progress and its growing contribution to the Group’s international ambitions. He highlighted Access Bank UK’s role in facilitating international trade, supporting businesses operating across borders and strengthening financial connections between Africa and global markets. He also reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to initiatives that promote education and community development, describing them as central to the institution’s long term vision of creating value beyond financial services.

The event also provided an opportunity for meaningful engagement between policymakers, corporate leaders, investors and development partners. Discussions extended beyond banking to issues affecting economic growth, investment, regional trade and the importance of collaboration in building resilient economies across Africa.

Perhaps the most memorable part of the programme came from the beneficiaries of the education initiative. Their stories offered a powerful reminder that the impact of the Access Bank Cup is measured not only by the success of the event itself but by the lives it continues to transform. Behind every classroom built is a child with greater access to education, renewed confidence and the opportunity to pursue a better future.

The Access Bank Cup has become a reflection of how corporate institutions can use their influence to support causes that extend well beyond business. At a time when stakeholders increasingly expect organisations to contribute to sustainable development, the initiative continues to demonstrate the value of partnerships built on a shared purpose.

As another successful edition came to a close, one message remained clear. The Access Bank Cup is no longer simply an event on the sporting calendar. It has become a meeting point for leadership, investment and philanthropy, showing how collaboration between business, government and development partners can create opportunities that leave a lasting impact on communities and future generations.