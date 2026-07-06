Creditville group confirms continued operations across subsidiaries following CBN regulatory action

Creditville Group has confirmed that its operations remain fully functional across all subsidiaries following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent regulatory action affecting certain microfinance banks. The regulatory action relates solely to Creditville Microfinance Bank, one of the Group’s subsidiaries, and does not affect the operations, financial standing, or regulatory compliance of the Group’s other […]

Creditville Group has confirmed that its operations remain fully functional across all subsidiaries following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent regulatory action affecting certain microfinance banks.

The regulatory action relates solely to Creditville Microfinance Bank, one of the Group’s subsidiaries, and does not affect the operations, financial standing, or regulatory compliance of the Group’s other businesses.

Creditville Group is actively engaging with the Central Bank of Nigeria to resolve the matter and is working closely with the regulator to achieve a timely and satisfactory outcome.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ifeanyi Njoku, Group Managing Director of Creditville Group, said:

“We want to reassure our customers, partners and stakeholders that Creditville Group remains strong, stable and fully operational. The current regulatory engagement relates only to Creditville Microfinance Bank and not the whole Group. We are working constructively with the Central Bank of Nigeria to resolve the matter. Our priority remains protecting the interests of our customers and preserving the confidence they have placed in us over the past thirteen years.”

The Group’s subsidiaries across consumer lending, leasing and asset management continue to operate without interruption and remain fully compliant with their respective regulatory frameworks.

Creditville Group remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance, regulatory compliance and transparency. As discussions with the CBN progress, the Group will continue to provide timely and accurate updates to customers, partners and the public.

Customers and stakeholders are encouraged to follow Creditville Group’s official Instagram and LinkedIn platforms for verified updates. Enquiries may also be directed through the Group’s official customer service channels.