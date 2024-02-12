“The strength of a nation’s currency is an expres­sion of the vibrancy, virility and robustness of that country’s economy” – Late Sir Henry Boyo

My current intervention on the abysmal performance of our dear Naira, drew strength from the above, Late Sir Henry Boyo, Nigerian foremost Economist and Monetarist quote.

Sir Boyo all through his activism as a newspaper columnist and Economic analyst, warned against how the CBN alongside Nigeria’s elites and forex dealers, not to forget how financial capitalists successfully made Naira an item of profiteering.

So sad, Sir Boyo has since left us, and the status quo he cautioned against and advice on how best to manage our Naira-Dollar exchange and foreign reserve together, is still a challenge today.

May the Soul of Sir Henry Boyo continue to rest peacefully while the task for the rest of us alive is never to be discouraged but to keep pressing on.

With hindsight, since November 2023, Naira has been in the news for its worse depreciation and value shrinking.

As a Political Economist with bias in Monetary, Fiscal and Trade policies, devoting my energy, research and empirical analysis engagement in the classroom, on radio, TV and newspaper to the sector, while contributing to numerous platforms, stakeholder gatherings and meetings, as a patriotic citizen and intellectual.

Events in recent days, about the economy are critical, demanding answers from President Tinubu and Yemi Cardoso of CBN.

How come FX unification and floating of the exchange regime did not stabilize the Naira?

How come every monetary reform policy of present-day CBN managers is falling flat and tumbling without rescuing our dear Naira?

What alternative plans do they have to stop further naira devaluation and take action against people responsible for naira devaluation and profiteering from it? Is FX demand outstripping supply the problem or corruption in the sector?

Today, the Naira has lost over 80% of its value, exchanging at N,465 / $1 at the official I & E Window and N1,500 and above at the parallel market.

Unfortunately, at a recent outing, Yemi Cardoso, the CBN governor stated that naira is undervalued.

He made this claim at the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) event that projected Nigeria’s 2024 Economic Outlook in Lagos.

The statement caught me off guard, making me seek further clarification on what then is the problem. Why couldn’t the Naira appreciate and gain value against the dollar and other foreign currencies?

Meanwhile, there is a dimension on the foreign exchange market about the accumulation of our nation’s external foreign reserves standing at $ 33 billion according to the same, CBN, that has consistently increas­ed dollar supply to the FX market.

For instance, in two weeks alone, the apex bank released $ 700 million and $500 million, respectively, in January 2024.

Despite all this, the naira remains poor and deep in depreciation, pointing to, a clear indication that Nigeria’s econom­ic situation is yet to overcome its imbalances.

Talk of improvement under Tinubu’s APC government, with its mouth-watering and sugar-quoted economic reforms.

We need to tell ourselves the truth, the reason being that a country’s economy is expected to be stable, on the strength of its currency valuation, and strongly backed by its foreign reserves earnings.

Nevertheless, this speaks volumes of the nation’s essential export compet­itiveness and impact on the balance of trade as against imbalance and trade deficit.

Conversely, our case is different with high importation that induces naira depreciation while exportation on the other hand engineers currency ap­preciation.

Thus, the naira becomes a weak currency, a demonstration of a country with an economic dilemma.

And talking of the undervalue of the Naira, Nigerians may need to ask questions concerning the different rates of exchange that have distorted the system, and the continued malpractices of Nigeria’s state intervention and market mechanism which sustained poverty of the CBN monetary policy over the years.

Nigerians could recall how Tinubu’s government in quick succession introduced the forex market unification reform otherwise known as floating or liberalization of the foreign exchange market sector to achieve naira stability and boost investors’ confidence.

As you read through this article, readers should cast their mind back to previous exchange rates, before the floating regime of President Tinubu and Cardoso’s CBN.

The naira remained resistant to the dollar at N473.83 to $1 officially in June 2023. This rate climbed from N800 to 1 dollar officially under the floating FX policies, a culminating depreciation of over 40 per cent.

That drew the attention of the World Bank, stated in a report Africa Pulse: Analysis of Issues Shaping African Economic Feature, 2023.

By listing the Naira amongst the worst-weakened currencies in sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria’s Naira and Angolan Kwanza top the list with 40 percent depreciation, respectively.

Others are South Sudan 33 per cent, Burundi 27 per cent, the Democratic Republic of Congo 18 per cent Kenya 16 per cent, Ghana 12 per cent and Rwanda 11 per cent.

Activities of parallel market exchanges are said to be one of the problems causing currency depreciation amongst these African countries as it fuels inflationary distortion.

On the other hand, my quest led me to a recent fact about how the dollar is struggling against other currencies.

The US dollar in January 2024 lost over 7 per cent of its value due to inflation in the United States of America’s economy and its national budget contraction.

Moreso, the US dollar lost 25 per cent against most international currencies like the Pound Sterling and Euro in the last year three years.

However, nobody is asking this critical question, in the sense that how come there’s dollar depreciation against the Euro and Sterling?

Rather, the Naira inexplicably failed to meaningfully appreciate against the dollar.

Paradoxically, the scourge of multiple ex­change rates as portended by the parallel forex market in the case of Nigeria is the failure and inability of the Nigerian state to protect the naira against unscrupulous individuals and groups within the forex trading sector of our economy.

Although Tinubu’s government applied for its FX market unification reform, advice was given on how best the policy could translate to concrete results.

Amongst the advice was to strengthen the exportation sector, avoid further borrowings by CBN, and eliminate insider abuse and corruption within the official window as being perpetuated by players in the sectors with false forex claims.

Regrettably, the government looked the other way hoping the current sys­tem of its single naira exchange rate on its I& E Window would do the magic, not considering the profiteering mindset of players and their attitude toward excessive capital accumulation.

Alarmingly, the current prac­tice of Cardoso’s CBN monetary practice is not a departure from his predecessor, even though he claims to be an Orthodox monetarist, with a focus on price stability.

This is laudable on paper for us, but must also target the reduction in a high rate of unemployment which is a core mandate of the CBN as captured in the CBN Act 2007.

However, the apex bank at this point would still need to do some housekeeping by ensuring the borrowed dollars currently infused into the economy in the name of payment of backlog FX demands, are given to the right people or businesses that have waited this long.

While President Tinubu and Cardoso CBN forex market or liberalization, as well as floating of the FX equalization strategy is to close the gap between the official window and that of the parallel market rate, failure to achieve this goal rests on the authority not fine-tuning the right sanctions on players who are benefiting from the existence of multiplicity of exchange rates against the naira.

A daring boldness abuse of the foreign exchange market, made possible the weak regulation and leakages in our eco­nomic governance system, with insider abuse negating a level playing ground and distortions of the so-called free market sys­tem.

Sadly, except it change, the present system encour­ages “insolent rent seekers and disturbs the work and reward ethics as huge sums can be made without any direct contribution.

Thus, there’s excess wealth accumulation by people sitting and hanging around the government in the name of being investors.

A situation that is eliminating genuine and concrete economic productivity, moonlighting as quick ways to wealth by figure distribution and percentage cut.

That’s why the naira against the dollar by the CBN keeps suffering an endless cycle of de­valuation technically or wickedly.

Our modest way forward

The net consequence of the naira’s abysmal performance is a recipe for economic disarticulation.

We suggest the current administration maintain a monetary framework appropriate to stop the naira weakness by improving our export sector to boost the nation’s foreign external reserves

Closing the gap between the official market and parallel market rate has varied from about 10 -20 per cent since December 2023 to the current N1,400/$1 official and N1,550/$1 at the parallel market in February 2024.

To address this gap, the CBN would have to strengthen its weekly supply of dollars, through the evidence-monitoring channel to cut off the excess on the part of banks and others engaging in small or large-scale round-tripping and speculation in the FX market.

Lastly, we are a blessed nation with an abundance of material resource endowment. So, this must be to our advantage to improve our export economy and balance of trade.

In addition, is for the government to rethink its proclivity for loans, and sales of Treasury papers and Bonds.

Painfully, these also have a way of increasing weaknesses of nation­al currency, like the Naira.

I will still round off this piece with the very resounding advice from the Late Sir Henry Boyo “CBN Save the Naira, Save Nige­ria.”

Written by: Adefolarin A. Olamilekan

Political Economist

Email: adefolarin77@gmail.com

