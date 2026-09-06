Europe says its savings are lazy, Nigeria has a bigger problem 

Last week in Paris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a room of European business leaders that Europe has savings, but those savings are "lazy". She put a number on it.

Last week in Paris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a room of European business leaders that Europe has savings, but those savings are “lazy”. She put a number on it.

About €10 trillion of household money, she said, is sitting in bank deposits.

A large share of European savings is also invested outside the continent.

The job of the EU’s Savings and Investment Union, in her telling, is to put that money to the service of European companies. Proposals on securitisation, bank and insurer investment, and market supervision could, she claimed, unlock up to €470 billion in extra investment. Her statements travelled quickly.

Online, it was framed as Brussels coming for people’s accounts. That is not what she announced. There was no order to empty deposits. She framed it as a policy argument: Europe has already accumulated a huge stock of household cash, and too little of it is financing European firms.

Much of it stays in low-yield deposits. Much of what is invested leaves for deeper markets, especially the United States. That is a rich-country problem. It is also a useful mirror for Nigeria, because the two systems fail in different places.

Europe’s savings picture

What is Europe actually worried about? Households there save a high share of income. After decades of accumulation, deposits are enormous. Bank deposits are safe and liquid. They are also a weak way to finance high-growth companies that need equity and long-term risk capital. Europe’s capital markets are still more fragmented than America’s.

So, the same continent that can produce startups often cannot scale them at home. Firms look abroad for money. Savings look abroad for return. Von der Leyen’s “lazy” was a slogan for that mismatch: plenty of savings, not enough domestic investment plumbing. The EU language becomes sloppy if it treats every deposit as wasted.

Looking at Nigeria

Now look at Nigeria: is there too much money sitting in Nigerian accounts doing nothing? The honest answer is no, not in the European sense. Most Nigerian households do not have a mountain of idle cash they refuse to invest.

After food, rent, transport, school fees and medical bills, the surplus is small. In some cases, money never enters a bank at all. Cash outside the banking system has fallen from its peak. Cash outside banks dropped to N4.92 trillion in June 2026, marking a seven-month low. Still, a very large share of circulating currency remains outside the system.

That is not “lazy” saving; it reflects informality and the daily need for cash in the Nigerian economy. Nigeria’s stock of formal household financial wealth is much thinner, and the habit of long-term contractual saving is weaker. Inflation has taught people that money left in a current account loses value.

The result is a country still trying to get more people to save inside the formal system in the first place.

Nigeria’s problem is intermediation

Where Nigeria does look “idle” is one step later. That is the intermediation angle, and it is the more important comparison. Savings that do enter Nigerian banks are not sitting in a vault. Banks use them. The question is what they use them for.

In a healthy system, deposits become loans to households and firms. In Nigeria, a large part of those deposits has gone into government securities and other low-risk placements.

Loan-to-deposit ratios at several large banks have been far below what you see in economies that actually push savings into production. The reported financing gap for small firms runs into tens of trillions of naira, while the price of a loan can still sit around 29 to 36 per cent.

So, yes, the money is working, but it is working more for the Federal and State Treasury than for small startups and SMEs—a classic case of crowding out.

Small firms in Nigeria do not borrow based on a rating action. Rather, they access credit if banks prefer their risk to the safety of federal paper.

Europe’s complaint is allocating a surplus that already exists. Nigeria’s complaint is creating a surplus, then transmitting that surplus into private credit. Long-term savings that are never invested can still be a problem. They just become a problem at different stages.

The European debate also contains a warning. Once governments start talking about household savings as unused strategic capacity, the line between encouragement and pressure can blur. In a country with thin savings and high inflation like Nigeria, the first job is still protection of the saver.

People will not bring cash into banks, or leave it in long-term funds, if they think the system will later redirect it without consent or return.

What should Nigeria take from this?

So what should Nigeria take from the EU clip? First, raise formal savings. Get more cash inside banks and pension accounts. Second, protect the real value of those savings so people will leave money there. Third, fix intermediation so deposits become private credit instead of a revolving door into government paper.

Fourth, build capital-market products that ordinary people can understand, so long-term money can move from deposits into productive assets without feeling like a leap into the dark.

Europe is arguing about the last mile: how to get existing household wealth into domestic companies. Nigeria is still on the first mile: how to create that wealth, keep it in the financial system, and stop the system from lending it mainly to the state. Savings are not lazy. Systems can be.