The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Taskforce has intensified its operations along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, resulting in the seizure of 497 motorcycles popularly known as Okada.

This is part of the effort by the government to ensure public safety and uphold the laid down traffic rules and regulations on the State’s Highways, Bridges and other restricted routes.

According to reports on the state government’s website, the recent operations led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, also covered areas such as Doyin Bus Stop, Alakija, Iyana Iba, Igbo-Elerin, Festac Link Bridge and Igando to stamp the commitment of the Lagos State Task Force to enforce traffic regulations and maintain order and sanity on Lagos Roads.

These efforts are part of a broader initiative to enhance safety for all road users and eliminate the risks associated with okada operations on restricted routes and highways.

Okada, cause of major accidents, big threat to security

Jejeloye described the activities of okada operators, especially along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, as reckless due to the nonchalant attitude of the operators on the corridor.

He said, “Okada operators here are the cause of major accidents and a big threat to the security architecture of the State along this route, especially the ones you see facing oncoming vehicles directly on one way. It is complete madness and I recommend anyone caught in the act be subjected to psychiatric evaluation.’’

Utilising tactical superiority, the Taskforce achieved a remarkable record of seizures during the operation, signalling a clear message to okada violators that enforcement measures will be rigorously implemented in all nooks and crannies of the State.

The Chairman reiterated the importance of compliance with traffic regulations and warned erring riders to desist from their operations along restricted routes immediately. Failure to adhere to these regulations will result in the impoundment of motorcycles and possible jail term.

The Lagos State Task Force reiterated its commitment to making these operations a continuous endeavour until all restricted routes and highways are free from the menace of Okada.

It, therefore, solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders, including riders and members of the public, in achieving this goal and ensuring the safety and orderliness of all.

He assured Lagosians that the tactical superiority of the Agency would suppress any form of manoeuvring ability of okada riders, reminding them that both rider and passenger are culpable in the event of an arrest while plying restricted routes.