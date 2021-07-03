The Lagos State Government and the contractor handling the Lagos-Badagry Expressway project, CCECC, has committed to the December completion deadline for the project.

The completion of the project, which has significant economic importance to the African Sub-Region and is the gateway that connects Nigeria to Seme, Benin Republic and others, is part of the efforts by the state government to boost international economic activities.

This disclosure was made by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, while reacting to comments on the agony and hardship road users and commuters encounter daily on the road.

She, however, appealed to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the contractor to ensure speedy delivery of the project, promising that the completed section of the road will be opened to vehicular movement immediately.

What the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Works & Infrastructure is saying

Adeyoye said in fulfilment of the promise of Mr. Governor, the Agboju to the Tradefair segment of the road was delivered last year and already, the contractors have completed the 10 lanes from Mile 2 to Volks and the Lagos bound service lane from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

She explained that the scope of work includes the provision of Lay-bys for buses and service ducts, construction of Pedestrian Bridges, BRT Bus stops, Park & Ride and BRT depots, Tolled link interchanges, Flyovers, Construction of Toll Plazas, Road Markings, Road signs and traffic lights and landscaping.

Adeyoye said, “The completion of the reconstruction and upgrading of the 60km Lagos /Badagry Expressway from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko, which would comprise two toll lanes, two service lanes, one Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, Central Reserve for two-way light Rail Mass Transit and other support infrastructures, is aimed at easing the movement of human and material goods on the international highway and to also serve as a boost to international trade.’’

Also, while briefing journalists during a recent visit to the construction site, the Project Manager of CCECC, Jiang Yaowu, explained that the delay in the completion of the project is caused by traffic management challenges following the huge population of people using the road daily.

He said that over 26,000 vehicles ply the road daily, adding that this has contributed to safety and security challenges on the site.

Yaowu, however, promised that the road component of the project will be completed by the end of the year.

On the Bridge components, Yaowu said that construction works will be completed before the end of the year 2022. He disclosed that the Lagos State Government is aware of the current situation and that both parties are maintaining cordial synergy and cooperation to ameliorate the hardship faced by motorists.

While commending the various Military and Para-military formations especially, Ojo Military Cantonment, Department of State Security, Naval Officers Wives Association and the Nigeria Police for their cooperation so far, he said, palliative measures will be taken to ensure that the Trade Fair to Okokomaiko segment of the road is motorable round the year.

What you should know

It can be recalled that earlier in April 2021, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, had assured that the Federal Government has not forgotten the ongoing Lagos-Badagry Expressway rehabilitation/reconstruction project as it is on the 2021 Sukuk funding priority list.

The Lagos State Government has moved to ensure the quick completion of the ongoing work on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway with the setting up of a 7-man ad-hoc committee, headed by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, with a mandate to have a dialogue with the Federal Government and secure a guarantee for quick completion of ongoing work on the Okokomaiko-Seme Border stretch of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.