The Lagos State Government has announced the night closure of Iju level crossing for repairs with effect from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 to 6:00 a.m on Monday, May 24.

The road closure is to repair the damaged rail track which was caused by an accident involving an articulated vehicle.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, saying that government needs to effect the repairs on time to prevent accidents of the train running on the track.

He, however, assured that the state government has provided alternative routes during the period of temporary closure.

The alternative routes provided by the Lagos State Transport Commissioner

Oladeinde said, “Motorists from Abule-Egba can access Iju through Jonathan Coker, Charity to Olayiwola through Puposola to Toyin Level Crossing using Giwa, Oke-Aro. Charity to Abattoir to Okekoto to Pen Cinema Flyover is another option.

While motorists From Iju Road, Jonathan Coker going to Abule-Egba can navigate their desired destinations through Ogba College Road to Jonathan Coker, to Abule-Egba, as well as Iju-Ishaga to Toyin Level Crossing to Puposola through Charity, Abule-Egba.

Motorists from Pen Cinema Flyover can link Tabon-Tabon through Abattoir, Charity to Abule-Egba are available for use. Also, Ijaiye Road to Odo-Eran, by Mobil to Oba Ogunji, Pen Cinema Flyover.”

The commissioner advised motorists to obey the law enforcement officers deployed to manage traffic flow during the course of the night repairs at the level crossing.

He, however, said that the state government had prioritised the safety of Lagosians and would continue to do so.

In case you missed it

It can be recalled that in February 2021, a train and a loaded trailer were involved in a head-on collision at Mofolasayo Drive, Jonathan Coker Road Level Crossing, Fagba road, Iju/Ishaga, Lagos.

Although no casualty was reported, it was alleged that the trailer attempted to drive past the railway just as the train was approaching, but was unfortunately rammed into by the train conveying passengers to their respective destinations.