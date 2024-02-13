Access Holdings Plc has made a decisive move in leadership continuity by appointing Ms. Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

This is in a swift response to the unexpected passing of its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

This announcement was made by the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc on February 12, 2024, following an earlier statement dated February 11, 2024.

Ms. Agbede, who stands as the most senior founding Executive Director in charge of Business Support within the company, is set to helm the affairs of Access Holdings Plc subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria. This transition marks a significant point in the company’s history as it navigates through the challenges of sudden leadership change.

With an impressive professional background that spans nearly three decades, Ms. Agbede’s career trajectory in banking and business consultancy services has equipped her with a rich blend of expertise and strategic acumen.

Her journey began in 1992 at Guaranty Trust Bank where she steadily climbed the ranks to managerial positions by 2001 and eventually took on the role of Chief Executive Officer at JKG Limited, a business consulting firm, in 2003.

Her association with Access Bank Plc commenced in 2003 as an Assistant General Manager responsible for managing the bank’s portfolio of chemical trading companies. Her leadership qualities and strategic insight led her to assume the position of the Bank’s Head, Group Human Resources between 2010 and 2022.

She was then elevated to the role of Access Holdings Plc’s founding Executive Director, Business Support, where she played a pivotal role in the successful integration of business units and the transformation of the company’s culture.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos (1990) and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Cranfield University

UK in 2002. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

Ms. Agbede has attended several renowned leadership and professional development programmes including the High-Performance Leadership Programme organised by the

IMD and the Strategic Talent Management Programme organised by the London Business School.

The corporate world often faces such testing times, and the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe is indeed a profound loss for Access Holdings Plc.

However, Ms. Agbede’s appointment will be seen as a strategic step to ensure stability and continuity in the company’s leadership. Her experience and leadership style will be expected to guide Access Holdings Plc through this period of transition.