Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) extends condolences following the tragic demise of Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings.

In a heartfelt message, Chief Emeka Obegolu, the President of ACCI and Leader of the Organised Private Sector in FCT, expressed deep sorrow and shock over the sudden death of the renowned Nigerian billionaire banker and entrepreneur.

Wigwe, along with his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), lost their lives in a helicopter crash in California, U.S. on Friday.

Chief Emeka Obegolu emphasized that Wigwe’s passing is not only a significant loss to his family but also the Nigerian banking sector and the broader business community.

Describing Wigwe as a leader who left an indelible mark on the Nigerian banking industry, Chief Obegolu highlighted his outstanding contributions to the country’s economy.

What you should know

As the leader of one of Nigeria’s largest banks, Access Bank, Wigwe was renowned for his intellect and fine character.

The ACCI president acknowledged the profound impact Wigwe had on the banking sector, expressing condolences on behalf of the Executive Council and members of the ACCI.

He started his career with Coopers & Lybrand Associates before spending over a decade at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

He co-led the transformation of Access Bank Plc in 2002 as Deputy Managing Director and later assumed the position of Group Managing Director/CEO from January 1, 2014, until May 2022.

Wigwe’s educational achievements include an alumnus status at the Harvard Business School Executive Management Programme, a master’s degree in Banking and International Finance from the University College of North Wales, a master’s degree in financial economics from the University of London, and a B.Sc. degree in Accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He was also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

In addition to his role at Access Bank, Wigwe served as the Chairman of The Access Bank (UK) Ltd and held positions as a Non-Executive Director in various organizations, including the Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company Plc; FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange; Shared Agents Network Expansion Facilities Ltd, and Agri-Business/ SME Enterprises Investment Scheme.

He was a distinguished member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

As the ACCI mourns the loss of this visionary leader, the Nigerian business community reflects on Herbert Wigwe’s legacy and the void created by his untimely departure.

The chamber extends heartfelt prayers to the departed souls and offers solace to their grieving families during this difficult time.