President Bola Tinubu has expressed his dismay over the official confirmation of the passing of Access Holdings plc’s Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, and the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, alongside members of the Wigwe family.

In a statement released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President expressed grief over the demise of “these exceptional Nigerian business figures,” labelling their deaths as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

The President further offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of Wigwe and Ogunbanjo, the business fraternity, and all those touched by the immense sorrow of this event.

What the President said

The statement which was released on Sunday following the confirmation from Wigwe’s Company, Access Holding Plc, as well as other credible sources reads as follows:

The president further extends prayers for the peaceful rest of the departed and prays to God Almighty to bring solace to the multitude of grieving Nigerians and the families of the deceased in this deeply sorrowful time.

