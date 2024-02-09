The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) hereby notifies all entities, including businesses, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and other organizations that collect personal data of individuals, that registration is mandatory in accordance with Section 5(d) of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

If your operations involve the collection and processing of personal data such as students’ records, client information, patient details, customer data, or any other personal information, whether for commercial or non-commercial purposes, you are required to register as either a Data Controller or Data Processor.

Registration can be completed through the official NDPC Registration Portal at www.service.ndpc.gov.ng. The registration period commences on January 30th, 2024, and concludes on June 30th, 2024. Entities that fail to register within this timeframe will be subject to penalties.

Under the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, it is illegal to process personal data without proper registration. Failure to comply with registration requirements constitutes an offense punishable by law.

For further information and guidance on the registration process, please visit the NDPC website at www.ndpc.gov.ng or direct inquiries to registration@ndpc.gov.ng

Ensure compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, by registering your organization today.

About Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC):

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is the regulatory authority responsible for enforcing data protection laws and ensuring compliance with data protection standards in Nigeria. NDPC aims to safeguard the privacy rights of individuals and promote responsible data management practices across various sectors.