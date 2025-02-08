The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has revealed that activities in the country’s data protection industry created a total of 23,000 jobs for Nigerians in 2024.

The Commission disclosed this in its 2024 Annual Data Protection Report.

According to the NDPC, the number of jobs created in 2024 represents a 127% increase when compared with the 10,123 jobs created in 2023.

NDPC added that compliance revenue also increased to N1.5 billion from N325 million recorded in 2023, while the number of verified Data Protection Officers increased from 1,955 in 2023 to 2,888 in 2024.

Revenue growth

The Commission also revealed that the 2024 data protection cumulative revenue rose to N12 billion as against N6.2 billion in 2023.

The report stated that the number of companies that filed compliance audit reports also increased from 3,451 in 2023 to 4,691 in 2024.

Commenting on the report, the National Commissioner of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said Nigeria has made significant progress in safeguarding the freedoms and interests of data subjects since the establishment of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) in 2023.

“The growth trajectory follows the developmental priorities of the Federal Government as well as the Strategic blueprint of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

“More importantly, it is a demonstration of our commitment to the implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (NDPSRAP) 2023-2027,” he said.

He added that the Commission has been holding data controllers and processors accountable for their acts and omissions under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act).

Similarly, he said the requirement for fair, lawful, and transparent processing of personal data, rights to information, access, and objection to data processing, which many may esteem lightly prior to the 4th Industrial Revolution, are now very fundamental to the work of the Commission.

“This means that a trader in Ariara, Gusau or Balogun markets can rest assured that his/her personal data will not be used to open a bank account or to take a loan without his/her consent,” Olatunji stated.

What you should know

As of the time the Nigeria Data Protection Bill was signed into law in June 2023, Dr Vincent Olatunji said that the industry had contributed N5.5 billion to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).