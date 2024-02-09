The Lagos State Government has released a traffic advisory in anticipation of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 5:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This is according to a statement endorsed by Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Commissioner for Transportation of Lagos State.

According to the statement, 8 routes will be temporarily inaccessible to motorists during the marathon. These routes include:

Funsho Williams Avenue from Stadium, Surulere.

Ikorodu Road to Anthony

Gbagada to Third Mainland Bridge.

Third Mainland Bridge (Inbound and Outbound)

Dolphin Road to Alfred Rewane Road.

Falomo Roundabout to Bourdillon Road.

Lekki Bridge to Freedom Way.

Akin-Adesola to Ahmadu BelloWay.

Alternative routes during the marathon

Motorists are advised to use the following routes during the marathon on Saturday.

Motorists can choose to travel from Apongbon bridge towards Eko bridge via Costain Roundabout, Iponri, and Bode Thomas to reach their desired destination.

Alternatively, motorists can use Eko Bridge via Costain Roundabout and Apapa Road to connect to Oyingbo/Jebba, providing access to Herbert Macaulay for their desired destination.

Motorists also have the option to pass through Victoria Island to connect to Independence Bridge and CMS Bridge, allowing access to Apongbon towards Ijora-Olopa, Iddo, and Oyingbo. From there, they can link Herbert Macaulay Road to proceed with their journeys.

For drivers seeking to traverse the Third Mainland Bridge:

Access to the Third Mainland Bridge will be restricted for drivers starting from midnight tonight (Friday) until the end of the marathon.

More insight

Outbound trips from Ikorodu Road and Funsho Williams Avenue heading towards Lagos Island will not be affected by the diversion.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be stationed at diversion points to ensure smooth traffic flow and motorists’ safety.

Motorists who do not have essential business along the marathon diversion routes are advised to steer clear of the areas.

Normal traffic conditions on the Third Mainland Bridge will resume immediately after the conclusion of the marathon.