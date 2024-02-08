Charterhouse Lagos, the prestigious British independent school set to welcome its first set of students in September 2024, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Ruff’ n’ Tumble for the exclusive manufacturing of its bespoke school uniforms, for students in Years 1 to 6, with special provisions for house uniforms for Years 5 and 6 boarders.

The agreement, signed on January 30, 2024, at Charterhouse Lagos in Lekki, provides that Ruff’ n’ Tumble, a renowned Nigerian brand with a rich history in the clothing manufacturing industry, serve as the sole manufacturer and retailer of school uniforms for Charterhouse Lagos.

The uniforms will be available for purchase from Ruff ‘n’ Tumble’s online portal and the exclusive on-site Charters Boutique reflecting the unique culture and values of excellence of Charterhouse Lagos.

In addition, special arrangements for house clothes for Years 5 and 6 boarding students will be introduced in July 2024, enhancing the overall school experience for boarding students.

Angela Hencher, COO of Charterhouse Lagos, Speaks on the Decision

“The decision to select Ruff’ n’ Tumble went through a careful, considerate, and rigorous evaluation process that involved leading clothing manufacturers from China, the UK, and Nigeria.

The choice of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble both affirms Nigeria’s global capabilities and credentials, affirming our belief in the quality, reputation and values of Ruff n Tumble and the potentials that are inherent in this country”.

This selection reflects our commitment to excellence and confidence in nurturing Nigerian talent for global recognition, in line with Charterhouse tradition.”

Adenike Ogunlesi, Founder and Chief Responsibility Officer of Ruff’ n’ Tumble Expresses Excitement.

She commended Charterhouse Lagos for the seamless selection process. With over 35 years in the clothing and manufacturing industry, Mrs Ogunlesi sees this partnership as a significant stride for education in Nigeria, providing high-quality education and an excellent alternative for parents who might consider sending their children abroad.

This collaboration ensures parental involvement during crucial developmental years and aligns with our mission to create local job opportunities.

Mrs Ogunlesi stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Charterhouse Lagos, the first British independent school in Nigeria, reinforcing our commitment to delivering premium-quality products and excellent customer service.”

With shared values such as excellence and quality, Charterhouse Lagos and Ruff ‘n’ Tumble have collaborated to create a unique school uniform that reflects the heritage of the 400 years of Charterhouse UK, the high expectations of Nigerian parents and the climate and environment of Nigeria.

For more information, please visit www.charterhouselagos.com or contact the Admissions Office at admissions@charterhouselagos.com