In response to the monumental step taken to fortify personal information protection in the Nigerian business sphere, the Nigerian Presidency officially enacted the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA) into law in June 2023.

This groundbreaking legislation marks a transformative shift in how businesses handle personal data, necessitating strict adherence to robust regulations.

Non-compliance exposes businesses to substantial financial penalties, potentially reaching 10 million naira or 2% of annual revenue.

In light of this, Cybervergent, a technology firm specialising in automated cybersecurity solutions, is revolutionizing the NDPA compliance landscape.

The company facilitates a seamless onboarding process, empowering businesses and organisations to embark on their NDPA compliance journey.

This involves automatically uploading essential documents, real-time monitoring through an intuitive AI-automated interface, and consolidating regulatory documents in a secure location.

The streamlined process ensures the safeguarding of customer data and adherence to stringent compliance and security standards.

Addressing the significance of these services, Adetokunbo Omotosho, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cybervergent, emphasized, “NDPA compliance is not a choice; it’s an imperative for businesses. As organisations grapple with aligning with these stringent regulations and the imminent March 15th, 2024, deadline, Cybervergent has proactively introduced an AI-automated compliance platform tailored for corporations of all sizes. This platform serves as a guide, simplifying the intricate journey towards NDPA compliance.”

Critical features of Cybervergent’s data protection platform include the efficient streamlining of NDPA compliance processes, industry-best-practice security checks, and process automation that replaces cumbersome spreadsheets.

This automated approach includes evidence collection, document uploads, guided workflows, and the generation of early security reports.

“NDPA compliance transcends mere regulatory adherence; it is a strategic business imperative. Compliance cultivates digital trust and transparency, instilling confidence, and loyalty among customers.

The focus on data security inherent in NDPA compliance significantly reduces the risk of personal data breaches, showcasing a commitment to safeguarding customer information.

“Beyond regulatory requirements, NDPA compliance becomes a catalyst for revenue growth. Businesses in compliance are better positioned to meet evolving demands for robust security measures and industry-standard certifications, thereby fostering digital trust and mitigating third-party risks.

“The consequences of non-compliance with NDPA can be severe, emphasising the urgency for businesses to adopt proactive measures. Cybervergent’s experts are ready to guide businesses through the intricacies of NDPA compliance, employing best practices to enhance security and privacy,” added Mr. Omotosho.

