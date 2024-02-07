In a world increasingly reliant on digital solutions, financial security stands paramount. Recognizing this critical need, OPay, Nigeria’s leading mobile money platform, which was recently applauded by the World economic Forum (WEF) and was awarded the consumer choice award by ADVAN, is proud to announce a robust suite of security enhancements, ensuring user’s fund stays secured.

OPay operates as a licensed Mobile Money Operator (MMO) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

Furthermore, user’s deposits are protected by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), offering the same level of insurance coverage as traditional banks.

This double layer of protection shields users hard-earned money against unforeseen circumstances.

Beyond regulatory safeguards, OPay has actively developed innovative features to empower users with direct control over their financial security.

Introducing the *955*131# USSD short code, users can instantly lock their OPay account in case of mobile phone being misplaced or stolen.

This swift action can potentially save you from unauthorized transactions and ensure peace of mind. Additionally, the *955*132# USSD code grants you immediate control, allowing you to lock your OPay card with a single dial.

Protecting users’ data from phishing attacks and scams is equally crucial. OPay is actively committed to raising user awareness through regular SMS and in-app notifications.

These reminders emphasize the importance of never disclosing your One-Time Password (OTP), as no OPay staff will ever request it.

By empowering users with knowledge, OPay fosters a vigilant community against fraudulent activities.

According to Mr. Dauda Gotring, Managing Director of OPay, he stated that

“At OPay, Users’ financial security is our top priority. By combining comprehensive regulatory compliance, innovative security features, and ongoing user education, we are building a digital banking ecosystem where users can transact with confidence.

He further added that

“We have developed a short code to allow users to lock their accounts immediately if their phone or card is misplaced or stolen. So, if this ever happens to our dear users’, they can get a phone and dial *955*131# to lock their account and *955*132# to lock your card immediately without any hassle.”

Adding another layer of protection, OPay’s advanced fraud detection system actively monitors for suspicious activity.

If a potential scam is identified, the system triggers an immediate double-confirmation alert before any transaction occurs.

This crucial pause empowers users to verify the recipient and transaction details, effectively catching scams in their tracks before any damage is done. It’s like having a vigilant financial guard protecting users in the digital marketplace.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology.

The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as traditional banks.