OLCA Coaching Ltd, a global leader in coaching, and the Myles Leadership University, a prestigious higher education institution, have announced a first-of-its-kind transformational 5-year partnership that will shape the future of leadership education worldwide.

The partnership will see OLCA Coaching Ltd offer coaching University Diplomas, Degrees, and master’s programmes through the Myles Leadership University globally.

Signed by Founder and Chief Catalyst at OLCA Coaching Ltd, Dr Lanre Olusola and Director of Programs, Africa at MLU, Dr Mathew Mario, on behalf of the MLU registrar, the MoU was made official at a world press conference held on Monday, 5th February at the OLCA offices in Lagos, Nigeria.

The strategic partnership encompasses initiatives such as research and teaching collaborations, rolling out short professional coaching courses, therapy and leadership-related courses, the development of curriculum, organizing workshops, training and conferences, and development of new market-driven and technology-centred business courses, amongst others.

Olusola and Mario expressed enthusiasm that the partnership would advance education, research and global cooperation.

They also noted that it exemplifies their shared commitment to providing a new educational experience that prepares individuals as global citizens for future career aspirations and lifelong learning opportunities.

“Myles Leadership University’s mission to transform the way students learn aligns with the work we do at OLCA and our commitment to staying at the forefront of educational innovation in Africa”, said Dr Lanre Olusola, renowned life coach and behavioural change catalyst.

He expressed excitement about their commitment to the collaborative partnership that fosters excellence and mutual understanding.

“This development marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in solidifying a strategic partnership that will shape the future of leadership education and open doors to new opportunities, strengthen international ties, and create a lasting impact on coaching, leadership education and research,” he added.

For the African Director of Programs at MLU, Dr Matthew Mario, “This is a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership that combines results-driven pedagogy with world-class life coaching to bring a unique and engaging perspective to learning,”.

According to him, “By combining leading global minds and a dynamic coaching faculty spearheaded by Africa’s Premier life coach, Dr Lanre Olusola, we are creating a whole new way to develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

By joining forces, the institutions aim to create a dynamic partnership that will benefit faculty, aspiring leaders, and the African and broader Global community.

About OLCA Coaching Ltd

OLCA Coaching Ltd is renowned as West Africa’s first holistic coaching institution. Over the years, OLCA has dedicated its operations to unlocking the full potential of individuals, organizations and nations across Africa.

With a mission to inspire and guide aspiring leaders, the academy has certified over 500 coaches, physiologists, NLP practitioners and more Globally.

It implements innovative coaching programs and workplace solutions to foster personal, professional and organizational growth across Africa.

About Myles Leadership University

Myles Leadership University is a leading institution committed to providing transformative education and cultivating future leaders.

The university empowers students to positively impact society by focusing on academic excellence and character development.

The university has active campuses in India, Benin & Ghana. However, the university is also an online university that offers its programs to students globally.

