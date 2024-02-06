In a landmark move, the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) has appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, as the pioneer chairman of the group.

This significant development was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday by Segun Tomori, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

The appointment of Alake marks a notable achievement for Nigeria in the international mining arena, signaling the country’s growing influence and commitment to shaping the future of mineral development across the continent.

The event, which took place on the sidelines of the 30th edition of Investing in Africa Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, saw the attendance of ministers of mineral development from various African nations, including Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Chad, Botswana, Zambia, and Namibia.

Alake’s Vision for African Unity in Mining

During the resolution’s signing, Alake emphasized the importance of African countries uniting to harness the full potential of their mineral resources.

Alake stressed the end of an era where solid minerals were merely extracted and exported without value addition.

Reflecting on the historical exploitation of Africa’s mineral wealth, Alake called for a consolidated stance among African nations. He proposed standardized regulations and laws across the continent to prevent divide-and-rule tactics by external investors. This move, he believes, will ensure sincerity of purpose and compel the world to take Africa’s mining sector seriously.

In the statement, the Nigerian minister was quoted as saying:

“Today, there is an economic scramble for Africa. The critical metals needed for the energy transition are in Africa. Therefore, if we do not come together this time around and take our destinies into our own hands, we will go through the same harrowing experiences of the past. That is why we formed this body.

He added,

“Let those who want our minerals know that if you go to country A, you have the same regulations and laws guiding the sector. You go to country B, you find the same. So, there is no divide and rule anymore. That is when we can show sincerity of purpose, and the world will begin to take Africa seriously. On behalf of our president, I pledge our full support to achieve our objectives.”

More Insights

More than 15 countries have already pledged their support to the AMSG, expecting more to join as the group begins its operations under Nigeria’s leadership.

Alake reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the AMSG objectives, promising full support from the Nigerian government under the president’s leadership.

This appointment and the formation of the AMSG follow a meeting in January when Nigeria and Uganda rallied African Ministers of Solid Minerals/Mineral Resources on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This rally focused on uniting to champion value addition in the mining sector, a strategy aimed at boosting the economies of African countries.