The Board of NPF Microfinance Bank Plc has announced the appointment of four new directors for the company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs O.J. Idemudia, the four new directors which include Mr Akinlade, Atanda Mutalib, AIG Dauda, Dabban Idrisu (Rtd), CP Adegbuyi, Samuel Damilola (Rtd) and Mr Abah, Friday Aduojo were appointed unto our Board to fill the vacancies created by the exit of Mr A. Udah, Mr A. Satumari, Mrs R. Shehu and Mr U.I. Baba.

Profile of Mr. Akinlade

Mr. Akinlade, Atanda Mutalib FCA was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director. He was born on 10th June 1963 and hails from Ogun State.

He is a member of several professional bodies, among which are the Chartered Institute of Accountants of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and the US Information Systems Audit and Control Association.

He is currently the Managing Partner of. M.A AKINLADE & CO.

Prfile of AIG Dauda

AIG Dauda, Dabban Idrisu (Rtd) was appointed as a Non-Executive Director. He was born on the 1st October 1963 and hails from Niger State.

He holds a B.A.Ed. in Education from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto (1988) and a masters in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Abu Zaria.

He started his career with the Nigeria Police Force in 1991 and served in various capacities in the Police Force. He retired as Assistant Inspector General of Police in the year 2023.

Profile of CP Adegbuyi

Adegbuyi, Samuel Damilola (Rtd) was also appointed as a Non-Executive Director. He was born on 13th February 1957 and hails from Ogun State.

He holds a BSc in Business Administration from Livingston University, Livingston, Alabama, USA (1981).

He started his career with the Nigeria Police Force in 1984 and served in various capacities in the Police Force. He retired as Commissioner of Police in the year 2014.

Profile of Mr. Abah

Mr. Abah, Friday Aduojo was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director. He was born on the 8th of May 1978 and hails from Kogi State.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Kogi State University and a Masters of Law from the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigeria Bar in 2006. He is a Chartered Administrator and currently a partner at Pearl Attorney.

The board noted that their appointment was subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.