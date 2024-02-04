Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, affirmed a commitment to a collaborative effort between China and Nigeria, aiming to facilitate the availability of Nigerian products and commodities in the Chinese market within the next five years.

The Ambassador shared this assurance during an interview on Saturday at a temple fair held in Abuja to celebrate the approaching Chinese Lunar New Year, which marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese Zodiac, set to occur on Feb. 10.

Jianchun highlighted that China, the largest economy in Asia, and Nigeria, a prominent African economy, share significant cultural and strategic knowledge resemblances regarding the global situation and economy.

He noted a substantial increase in trade volume between the two countries over the past few years.

Jianchun noted that he has witnessed the gradual transformation of the 5GIST Nigeria-China GDP Strategy into reality over his past few years in Nigeria.

“The 5GIST Nigeria-China GDP Strategy consists of 4 parts, which are 5G, 5l, 5S and 5T.

“5G refers to the 5 Goals of the Strategy, which are political consonance, economic cooperation, military & security collaboration, international coordination and people’s communication.

“China and Nigeria have been cooperating a lot from infrastructure, ICT, agriculture, mining sector, oil and gas, insurance of banking sectors and also the industry.

“We have done a lot of industrial work here and the most important thing that I would like to let you know is that we are encouraging Nigerians to have more product commodities to be in the Chinese market in the coming five years,” he said.

The Ambassador highlighted that well-organized plans would facilitate the entry of sizable Nigerian products into the Chinese market, fostering an environment conducive to innovation.

